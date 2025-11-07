Sea travel suspended in Caraga as STS “Uwan” approaches

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 07 November) – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) station in Northeastern Mindanao has temporarily suspended all sea voyages for vessels and watercraft of any type or tonnage from mainland Surigao del Norte, Siargao, Bucas Grande, Dinagat islands and Agusan del Norte bound for areas affected by Severe Tropical Storm “Uwan”.

The suspension followed the issuance of Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 1 by PAGASA at 5 p.m. Friday. The measure aims to ensure passenger safety amid unfavorable weather and sea conditions.

According to PAGASA, the center of Uwan was located 1,175 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 135 km/h, with a central pressure of 975 hPa and moving westward at 25 km/h.

Several areas in Luzon, Visayas, and parts of Mindanao have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1, with strong to storm-force winds extending outward up to 780 kilometers from the center, bringing wind speeds ranging from 39 to 61 km/h.

“All shipping companies are strongly advised to take appropriate precautionary measures by securing their vessels in safe harbor without any passengers or cargoes onboard”, the advisory stated.

The Coast Guard also urged the widest dissemination of the advisory and the cooperation of all stakeholders to safeguard life and property during the storm.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) in Caraga likewise ordered a temporary suspension of all high-risk outdoor and recreational activities across the region, effective immediately.

“In light of this development and to ensure the highest safety standards for all residents and tourists, the DOT-Caraga implements a temporary restriction or ban on all high-risk outdoor tourism and recreational activities throughout the entire Caraga Region,” the agency said in its advisory.

The department also appealed to tourists to avoid venturing out to sea and to wait for an “all clear” advisory from authorities before resuming any travel or leisure activities. (Queenie Casio/MindaNews with a report from Chris V. Panganiban)