Rep. Kaka launches drinking water campaign for Dinagat

SAN FRANCISO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 6 Nov) — Amid the destruction left by Typhoon Tino, residents in Dinagat Islands, especially those in the municipality of Loreto, face a worsening water crisis as damaged pipes have left many without access to safe drinking water.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) field office in Caraga delivers family food packs to residents in Loreto, one of the hardest hit towns in Dinagat Islands wrought by Typhoon Tino. A total of 250 packs were distributed to Gibusong Island by the Quick Response Team and other volunteers. DSWD Caraga photo

Rep. Arlene “Kaka” Bag-ao, the lone district representative of Dinagat Islands, launched a grassroots mobilization to deliver drinking water to the most severely affected families.

She made this appeal through her official social media page.

Dinagat Islands Gov. Nilo Demerey, who chairs the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, has declared on Wednesday the entire province under a state of calamity.

Bag-ao said the community in Loreto has started collecting JerryCans and water containers for refilling and distribution in affected areas.

Residents are encouraged to bring their empty containers to Bag-ao’s house in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Loreto, where volunteers will fill them with mineral water before returning the containers to their owners.

Water supply has been restored in Tubajon, but Loreto’s water system remains crippled as local authorities and volunteers race to repair pipelines.

In partnership with the Water Ups Coop of San Jose, Dinagat Islands, the initiative also received donations of free mineral water for families affected by the typhoon.

“Let’s help each other as we rebuild,” Bag-ao said, urging those who can donate materials such as tarpaulins, tents, or used items for makeshift shelters to come forward.

Cyrel Osiang, a concerned resident of Loreto, Dinagat Islands, is calling for urgent help and donations for families affected by Typhoon Tino.

In his appeal in an online interview, Osiang highlights the desperate need for tarpaulins, tents, and reusable materials for makeshift shelters, noting that many residents are trying to recover despite having no electricity or internet in most areas — only one station operates a generator for limited connectivity.

He encourages everyone to include Loreto and other affected communities in their prayers and to extend support, emphasizing that even small contributions bring hope and happiness to those in need.

The shortage of electricity and internet has further slowed recovery, with only a single generator-powered station providing limited connectivity in the area.

“We know relief is needed urgently. Even small help means so much right now. Please keep Loreto and all affected areas in your prayers and support,” Bag-ao appealed.

Volunteer groups, local officials, and residents continue to distribute water despite the huge demand. However, many families remain in need, especially those who lost their homes and are seeking shelter.

Electricity services across Dinagat Islands and neighboring Siargao remain crippled in the aftermath of Typhoon Tino, as emergency power restoration efforts get underway following a devastating blackout.

Rep. Sergio Dagooc, of the Association of Philippine Electric Cooperatives (APEC) Partylist and also general manager of the Siargao Electric Cooperative, Inc. (SIARELCO), reported that teams have started inspecting damaged lines and working to restore power in affected communities, but progress is subject to strict safety protocols.

“We’re prioritizing both worker safety and community welfare. Our restoration crews are conducting thorough line inspections before reconnecting electricity. While we understand the urgency, following safety procedures is essential for everyone’s protection,” Dagooc said in his statement from a press statement posted at the National Electrification Administration (NEA) Facebook page.

NEA confirmed that Typhoon Tino led to a state of total power interruption for eight electric cooperatives in the Visayas on Tuesday, including Dinagat Islands and Siargao. As restoration continues, officials urged residents for patience, emphasizing that electricity can only be restored once substations are declared safe. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)