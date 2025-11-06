Remains of fallen Air Force personnel repatriated

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 6 Nov) — The remains of six Philippine Air Force (PAF) personnel who perished in a helicopter crash in Loreto, Agusan del Sur on Nov. 4 while on a humanitarian mission in areas affected by Tropical Storm Tino were repatriated to their respective provinces on Thursday.

The remains of Capt Paulie B. Dumagan, 2Lt Royce Louis G. Camigla, Airman First Class Ericson R. Merico, and Sgt. John Christopher C. Golfo — all from Luzon — are being loaded to a C-130 aircraft bound for Villamor Air Base in Pasay City late afternoon Thursday (6 November 2025). MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

The PAF, in a statement on Wednesday, identified the fallen Air Force personnel as Capt. Paulie B. Dumagan and 2Lt Royce Louis G. Camigla, who were the pilot and co-pilot, respectively, of the ill-fated Super Huey helicopter; and their aircrew members Sgt Yves B. Sijub, Sgt John Christopher C. Golfo, Airman First Class Ericson R. Merico, and Airman Ameer Khaidar T. Apion.

2Lt Eam S. Pagunsan, spokesperson for the Tactical Operations Wing Eastern Mindanao (TOWEASTMIN), told reporters via Facebook Messenger that departure honors were rendered in recognition of their courage, dedication, and sacrifice.

She said the remains of Sijub were airlifted aboard an NC212i aircraft at 9:30 a.m. to General Santos City, while those of Apion were flown at 2:11 p.m. via the same aircraft to Zamboanga City.

Meanwhile, Pagunsan said that at 4:50 p.m., the remains of Dumagan, Camigla, Golfo, and Merico were flown aboard a C-130 aircraft to Villamor Air Base (VAB) in Pasay City. Dumagan is from Makati City, Camigla from Pasig City, Merico from Real in Quezon province, and Golfo from Noveleta in Cavite.

The PAF said it mourned “loss of its brave airmen who perished in a tragic aircraft crash in Agusan del Sur while conducting humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Tino.”

“The Philippine Air Force extends its deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and loved ones of the departed. Their heroism, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to duty stand as a lasting testament to the noble ideals of the service,” it said.

PAF added that their legacy will continue to inspire future generations of airmen to serve with the same courage, dedication, and honor in the defense of our people and nation. (Antonio L. Colina IV with reports from Manman Dejeto / MindaNews)