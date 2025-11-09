Region 12 exports down to P18.8 billion in Q2 2025

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 09 Nov) – Region 12’s export receipts reached $308.7 million or P18.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025, down by $82.5 million from $391.2 million recorded during the same period last year, according to the 2025 2nd Quarter Regional Economic Situationer of the Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDev) regional office.

The decline in exports in the second quarter of 2025 was mostly attributed to the drop in crude coconut oil production, which fell by $30.4 million, due to supply constraints caused by the El Niño phenomenon, the report said.

Crude coconut oil, with a value of $70.8 million, was the top export product of Region 12, followed by canned tuna at $53.3 million, pineapple juice at $37.1 million, crude palm oil at $36.4 million, and fresh pineapple at $32.2 million.

Farmer dries coconuts in Sarangani province. MindaNews file photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

At sixth spot was refined coconut oil with an export value of $28.3 million, followed by canned pineapple at $22 million, frozen tuna at $12 million, frozen pre-cooked tuna at $9.8 million and coconut water at $6.8 million.

In contrast, fresh pineapple juice and crude palm oil recorded the strongest growth, increasing by $17.8 million and $18.8 million, respectively.

Region 12 comprises the provinces of South Cotabato, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong and Kidapawan.

DEPDev Region 12 released the report in late October.

During the period, canned tuna also posted solid gains, up by $11.8 million to $53.3 million, amid cautious optimism from exporters navigating U.S. tariff uncertainties, the report said.

On the other hand, imported products that entered Region 12 amounted to P2.1 billion during the second quarter of this year.

Malaysia remained the top supplier for the region at P726.7 million, followed by shipments from China which nearly doubled its value to P617.6 million.

Imports from Vietnam went down to P222.9 million from P388.5 million in the same period last year, brought by a decline in rice inflows.

New suppliers in the Top 10 included the Republic of South Korea with imports

valued at P227.2 million and Pakistan at P14.8 million.

The other sources of imports for Region12 in the second quarter of 2025 were Singapore with a value of P188.2 million, Thailand at P27.4 million, Papua New Guinea at P22.5 million, United States at P19 million, Pakistan at P14.8 million and the Federate States of Micronesia at P12.9 million.

The top 10 imported products during the period were oil, rice, iron and steel, foodstuffs, mineral products, industrial machinery, paper products, hardware products, plastics, and manufactured articles.

The import structure of the region points to rising demand in energy, construction, and agro-processing, the report said.

(Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)