Power, Telecom signals restored in Surigao City

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews/4 November) — Power has been restored in Surigao City as of 8:30 AM Tuesday following an overnight outage caused by the onslaught of Typhoon Tino.

According to the Public Information Office of the city government, telecommunications services were also restored following the return of electricity.

Personnel of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in Surigao City are shown clearing a road of fallen trees in this photo courtesy of Surigao City PIO.

The local government reported that the heavy rain and strong winds had subsided but urged residents to remain vigilant, as Surigao City, along with northern towns of Surigao del Norte and the province of Camiguin, remains under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.

The typhoon toppled trees along several streets, damaging portions of the city’s power distribution lines.

More than 2,000 families were forced to seek temporary shelter in evacuation centers to avoid flooding, storm surges, and landslides in their communities.

Meanwhile, Primewater Surigao Metro announced on its Facebook page that as of 7:30 AM on November 4, the city’s water supply system was 52 percent operational.

“We hope everyone remained safe after the typhoon. Our team continues to assess and restore affected facilities to fully normalize water service as soon as possible,” Primewater said in its statement.

“We apologize for the inconvenience. Further updates will be issued as restoration efforts continue,” it added.

Meanwhile, classes in all levels was suspended in Iligan City Tuesday, November 4, after the city government issued an executive order Monday in anticipation of the typhoon. The suspension order, however, did not cover work in government offices.

In Linamon town, Mayor Procopio V. Chang also issued a public advisory November 3 for the suspension of classes on November 4 both public and private schools for the safety of school children and teachers. (Chris V. Panganiban with reports from Richel Umel/MindaNews)