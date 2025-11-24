WebClick Tracer

LEADERBOARD AD

Connect with your audience through trusted journalism.
Advertise with Us

Support Journalism

JOURNALISM

Support Journalism
SIGN IN
SUPPORT
SUBSCRIBE
ADVERTISE
Facebook Instagram Youtube X-twitter Tiktok Reddit

LEADERBOARD AD

PHOTO ESSAY | Siargao Island and the challenge of tourism

By  MindaNews

|  November 24, 2025 - 5:42 pm

The viral island destination of Siargao Island ballooned in its influx of visitors from 28,000 in 2015 to over half a million tourists in 2024. This enabled the island’s rising development, fostering economic growth to the “Surfing Capital of the Philippines” by establishing jobs for its locals.  But with its tide in tourism, the island is still working towards a sustainable solution to its solid waste management. Photos: GREGORIO BUENO, CLAIRE JOSEPH BUGOY, BENJAMIN CASPILLO III

The idyllic 1.8-kilometer Del Carmen Mangrove Boardwalk threads through the largest contiguous mangrove ecosystem in the Philippines, offering an elevated path over the wetlands. MindaNews photo by BENJAMIN CASPILLO III

Jerome, one of the community-based tour guides of Litik-Maasin River in Pilar, briefs tourists on the features of their river adventure. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

Litik-Maasin’s blue boats are lined up ready to guide guests into their river’s clear blue waters. Beginning as a community endeavor, they now have 150 tour guides with each household in the locality having at least one. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

AD 4nXceaC84zIIizrXUg6d2jbZf951gIpWgqneunwUmWHM4fUhkRjNkhhildC5Wpz0pW0Oi9wGcl1cNXRbZbnXAVIbDHbUOzwYiLfewgP7ap34cXiuQR
A line of motorbikes laid out for rent in General Luna. Acting as one of the locale’s main modes of transportation, tourists can rent them out for ₱300 upwards per day depending on the model. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

AD 4nXf9924SYp76DcQoeEu 34C XAR34QS LgbLKq4sIFgz1QbQLqj1UhWmxJAQth8LW9o5PlShbvm7z
A guide assists a tourist boarding a boat along the shores of General Luna. Tour operators offer excursions such as the popular Tri-Island Tour to Naked, Daku, and Guyam Islands. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

AD 4nXf5nV85THIzmcReuUIRaqHZy9guSUZnD3DUkbI8C0htC8Z7A ETHfSrSjQjELUDolYF3yl7 EB0EPgyP84fpAazTYhvgTXwu0Qpziwe9Id2n4ENxbkD WhWBQq8C0VbSt8
Early morning tourists visit the Cloud 9 Boardwalk in General Luna. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

An aerial view of the Cloud 9 Boardwalk in General Luna. The 300-meter wooden walkway stretches over the ocean, ending at a viewing deck where tourists watch the waves and the surfers. MindaNews photo by CLAIRE JOSEPH BUGOY

AD 4nXdXTSok373sYxEzYMWv8TsJXI6NFKAZf17Hg wf xdZw3PEkvkzfwbgGo2TwfJdt9DdQK9aOuTFFsjtCE9EfquHQziEBt OCSIFNaImlyS1i
Locals manage several surfboard rental stands at Cloud 9 in General Luna. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO
24surfers 1

A local guides a tourist carrying surfboards in Cloud 9, General Luna. Known as the “Surfing Capital of the Philippines” for its world-renowned waves, the area offers surfing lessons taught by local instructors. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

AD 4nXdhkPACoN
Unsegregated trash piles up near the shores of General Luna. According to a recent garbage audit conducted by the municipality, of the 1,036 tons of plastic produced annually, 63% is appropriately collected, while 32% is left unmanaged. MindaNews photo by BENJAMIN CASPILLO III

(This production was made possible with support from the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI).)

ADS SECTION
Related Posts