PHOTO ESSAY | Siargao Island and the challenge of tourism

The viral island destination of Siargao Island ballooned in its influx of visitors from 28,000 in 2015 to over half a million tourists in 2024. This enabled the island’s rising development, fostering economic growth to the “Surfing Capital of the Philippines” by establishing jobs for its locals. But with its tide in tourism, the island is still working towards a sustainable solution to its solid waste management. Photos: GREGORIO BUENO, CLAIRE JOSEPH BUGOY, BENJAMIN CASPILLO III

The idyllic 1.8-kilometer Del Carmen Mangrove Boardwalk threads through the largest contiguous mangrove ecosystem in the Philippines, offering an elevated path over the wetlands. MindaNews photo by BENJAMIN CASPILLO III

Jerome, one of the community-based tour guides of Litik-Maasin River in Pilar, briefs tourists on the features of their river adventure. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

Litik-Maasin’s blue boats are lined up ready to guide guests into their river’s clear blue waters. Beginning as a community endeavor, they now have 150 tour guides with each household in the locality having at least one. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

A line of motorbikes laid out for rent in General Luna. Acting as one of the locale’s main modes of transportation, tourists can rent them out for ₱300 upwards per day depending on the model. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

A guide assists a tourist boarding a boat along the shores of General Luna. Tour operators offer excursions such as the popular Tri-Island Tour to Naked, Daku, and Guyam Islands. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

Early morning tourists visit the Cloud 9 Boardwalk in General Luna. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

An aerial view of the Cloud 9 Boardwalk in General Luna. The 300-meter wooden walkway stretches over the ocean, ending at a viewing deck where tourists watch the waves and the surfers. MindaNews photo by CLAIRE JOSEPH BUGOY

Locals manage several surfboard rental stands at Cloud 9 in General Luna. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

A local guides a tourist carrying surfboards in Cloud 9, General Luna. Known as the “Surfing Capital of the Philippines” for its world-renowned waves, the area offers surfing lessons taught by local instructors. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

Unsegregated trash piles up near the shores of General Luna. According to a recent garbage audit conducted by the municipality, of the 1,036 tons of plastic produced annually, 63% is appropriately collected, while 32% is left unmanaged. MindaNews photo by BENJAMIN CASPILLO III

(This production was made possible with support from the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI).)