PHOTO ESSAY | Siargao Island and the challenge of tourism

The viral island destination of Siargao Island ballooned in its influx of visitors from 28,000 in 2015 to over half a million tourists in 2024. This enabled the island’s rising development, fostering economic growth to the “Surfing Capital of the Philippines” by establishing jobs for its locals. But with its tide in tourism, the island is still working towards a sustainable solution to its solid waste management. Photos: GREGORIO BUENO, CLAIRE JOSEPH BUGOY, BENJAMIN CASPILLO III
A local guides a tourist carrying surfboards in Cloud 9, General Luna. Known as the “Surfing Capital of the Philippines” for its world-renowned waves, the area offers surfing lessons taught by local instructors. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO
(This production was made possible with support from the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI).)