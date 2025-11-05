PEF enforces stricter biosecurity measures amid bird flu cases in neighboring provinces



GENERAL SANTOS CITY ( MindaNews / 5 November) — The Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) has placed the Philippine Eagle Center (PEC) under heightened biosecurity protocols following confirmed outbreaks of avian influenza in nearby Cotabato provinces as reported by the Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Animal Industry (DA–BAI).

A wild Philippine eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi), the country’s critically endangered national bird. Image courtesy of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA)

In a biosecurity advisory posted on Facebook Wednesday morning, the PEF asked guests from Norala, South Cotabato and M’lang in North Cotabato, to postpone visits until the regions are cleared by BAI.

“If travel can’t be avoided, please be mindful of our biosecurity protocols to help protect our eagles and other wildlife,” the foundation wrote.

In a November 4 Avian Influenza Status Update posted on its website, the DA–BAI confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) detections in M’lang and Norala, the same cases originally reported in its October 30 press statement.

HPAI subtype H5N8 was detected in two smallhold duck farms in M’lang on October 17, while in Norala, HPAI subtypes H5, H9, N1, and N2 were confirmed in a commercial duck farm on October 20.

In its earlier October 30 statement posted on Facebook, the DA–BAI said all cases are “localized, well-contained, and pose no immediate threat to food safety,” as “poultry products from monitored farms remain safe when properly cooked.”

The recent PEF advisory is the second issued by the organization this week. On November 3, the foundation first raised its first “heightened biosecurity alert,” urging visitors to disinfect footwear, sanitize hands, and refrain from touching or feeding animals.

“Your cooperation helps us keep our eagles safe and healthy. The safety of our National Bird is in your hands,” the advisory read.

Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is a viral disease that affects domestic and wild birds, including raptors.

Highly pathogenic strains can cause high mortality in birds and threaten wild and captive populations if introduced through contaminated droppings, feed, or footwear.

Located in Malagos, Davao City, the PEC serves as the country’s main breeding and rehabilitation facility for the critically endangered Philippine eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi).

As of Wednesday afternoon, no cases have been detected within the center. (Guia A. Rebollido / MindaNews)