OVP Honors Former Vice Presidents with Pop-Up Exhibit in Davao City

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/November 17) – The Office of the Vice President (OVP) opened a 10-day pop-up exhibit on Monday, November 17, in Davao City, commemorating the establishment of the office by showcasing the country’s incumbent and former vice presidents.

At the launch at SM City Davao, Regina Rosa D. Tecson, head of the OVP-Davao Satellite Office, said the exhibit highlights the achievements of the vice presidents over the past 90 years, since the office was established on November 15, 1935, during the Commonwealth period.

Incumbent Vice President Sara Duterte and her immediate predecessor, former Vice President Leni Robredo who now serves as Naga City mayor, were featured at the pop-up exhibit dubbed “EXTRA + Ordinary: Vice Presidents of the Philippines” at SM City in Davao. MindaNews photo by Antonio L. Colina IV

Themed “EXTRA + Ordinary: Vice Presidents of the Philippines,” the exhibit was simultaneously launched in several other locations, including Fisher Mall in Quezon City; Robinsons Malls in Butuan City and Bacolod City; KCC Mall de Zamboanga and CityMall Tetuan in Zamboanga City; and Isabela State University in Isabela.

Tecson said the exhibit is a tribute to the 14 vice presidents “who have served the country across nine decades of constitutional history.”

“As the title of our exhibit says, it’s ‘extraordinary’ because our vice presidents were ordinary people. But upon being elected as vice presidents, they did something ‘extra.’ Most of us really don’t know what our vice presidents did because it’s always been about our presidents,”

she said.

The exhibit highlights incumbent Vice President Sara Duterte, who began her political career as vice mayor of Davao City from 2007 to 2010 before serving multiple terms as mayor from 2010 to 2013, 2016 to 2019, and again in 2019, as well as her immediate predecessor, former Vice President Leni Robredo, who now serves as mayor of Naga City.

It also featured the two Mindanawon vice presidents: Emmanuel N. Pelaez, who served from 1961 to 1965, and Teofisto T. Guingona Jr., who held office from 2001 to 2004.

Tecson added that the country’s second-highest official is empowered to lead initiatives that directly serve the people.

“This unique responsibility demands a particular kind of dedication: one that finds purpose in preparation, meaning in service, and fulfillment in working for the people regardless of recognition or the certainty of the spotlight,” she said.( Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)