NEWS BRIEFS | 19 November 2025

DavOr shuts down small mining operations

Authorities shut down illegal small-scale mining operations in Barangay Marayag in Lupon, Davao Oriental.

Gov. Nelson Dayanghirang ordered the closure of the illegal mining operations after receiving reports that the miners have encroached into the Sumlog River, a critical river system in the province.

Dayanghirang also ordered a ban in the transport of minerals taken from the river.

DPWH-10 implements safety rules to safeguard Bukidnon bridge

The Department of Public Works and Highways in Region 10 has implemented safety rules to protect the structural integrity of the Atugan Bridge in Impasugong, Bukidnon, an important infrastructure linking Cagayan de Oro and Malaybalay cities.

The DPWH-10 said light vehicles weighing up to five tons are allowed to cross the bridge starting this week.

Heavy container trucks will be subjected to inspections for possible overloading before they are permitted to cross the bridge.

The DPWH-10 said it is ensuring nothing will happen to the structural integrity of the Atugan bridge, which was constructed in 1969 and considered one of the highest bridges at that time.

Caraga inflation up by 1.5%

Inflation in the Caraga Region hiked by 1.5 percent due to increases in the cost of housing, water, electricity and fuel products in the last quarter.

Restaurants and accommodation services also contributed to the increase of the inflation rate when prices rose to 4.1 percent, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The PSA said Butuan City posted the highest inflation at 4.9 percent while Surigao del Sur and Dinagat saw deflation at 0-0.8 and -0.5 percent, respectively.