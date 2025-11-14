MSU-IIT students’ rescue app qualifies to Hong Kong phase of Huawei Developer Competition 2025

Team Kuantica (left to right): Lex Ian Cabasag, Charlson Dale Fabrigar, Michael Andre Novela, Luke Ryan Ruaya, and Desmond Gold Bongcawel. Only Novela will travel to Hongkong to present their conceptualized emergency rescue app named “Project Atlas, as the rest have no passports yet.

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 14 November) – A five-member team of second year college students from the Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT)’s College of Computer Sciences has qualified for the semi-final phase of the Huawei Developer Competition 2025 – Asia Pacific Region.



The team, dubbed “Kuantica,” will have the opportunity to present and defend their conceptual prototype, “Project Atlas,” at Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 19.



Team Kuantica, composed of Luke Ruaya, Michael Novela, Desmond Bongcawel, Charlson Fabrigar, and Lex Ian G. Cabasag, competed against 293 teams (904 participants) during the preliminary rounds held on October 19. They are one of nine semi-finalists who will face university representatives from Hong Kong (China), Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia.



The team conceptualized prototype “Project Atlas” as an emergency rescue operation application (app) designed to provide immediate assistance to users across the Philippines during disasters.

Based on its initial design, the app allows users in hazard zones to instantly report their situation—whether they require immediate rescue, urgent medical aid, or are safely accounted for during emergencies like earthquakes or fires.



“The application’s utility encourages users to report or input situations in their location, such as power outages, structural damages, road blockages, debris, fires, or the need for food and water support services. It integrates essential emergency hotlines and police department contacts. In the event of an earthquake, it records and aggregates data on seismic intensity, impacted population, and hazard-related reports,” explained Cabasag.



Kuantica team shared their elation: “We didn’t expect that we’d qualify to advance in the semi-final phase considering the number of teams who registered for this competition. We’re happy with the results though.”



Cabasag, however, said they have a dilemma over the slated actual defense in Hongkong because only one of them, Novela, has a passport. He said they’re to discuss yet among themselves about how they’d go about in their participation, “learning as teens, among other things, to apply for passport, too, even if it may not arrive on time.”



The competition challenged participants to develop solutions within two tracks: (a) Financial Technologies and Innovations, and (b) Society, Sustainability, and Digital Transformation.



Team Kuantica participated under the Society, Sustainability, and Digital Transformation track.



The second track specifically requires developers to leverage technology to address real-world challenges in areas like healthcare, education, agriculture, smart cities, and public services to create community impact.



Huawei Cloud emphasized that all projects must integrate Huawei Cloud technologies—such as core cloud services, development tools, or AI platforms—and demonstrate innovation, practicality, and originality. Submissions are evaluated based on Technical Architecture (30 pts), Functionality (20 pts), Creativity (30 pts), and Business Value (20 pts).



The competition, organized by Huawei Philippines under the theme “Spark Infinity,” aims to “empower ICT developers worldwide to leverage Huawei’s cutting-edge technologies and create impactful solutions to real-world challenges.”



Top teams will receive cash prizes to support the further development and growth of their projects. In each of the two tracks, the first-place team will receive $5,000, two second-place teams will each receive $3,000, and three third-place teams will each receive $2,000.



Beyond the cash awards, participants will gain comprehensive support, including potential entry into the Huawei Cloud Startup Program which offers expert training and up to US$40,000 in cloud credits and potential VC funding.

Other benefits include monetization opportunities through the Huawei Cloud KooGallery marketplace, developer certifications, networking with industry leaders at major events like Huawei Connect, and access to cutting-edge resources (AI, PaaS, IoT tools). (MindaNews)