Move to acquire 200 hectares for naval base in MisOr making progress

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 13 November) — Negotiations to acquire 200 hectares for a naval base at PHIVIDEC Industrial Estate economic zone in Misamis Oriental are making steady progress, an official said.

PHIVIDEC Administrator Joseph Donato Bernedo. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

PHIVIDEC Administrator Joseph Donato Bernedo said the Department of National Defense has offered to exchange the 200 hectares of land in Misamis Oriental with another prime government property that is suited for another economic zone.

Bernedo did not disclose the location of the government land offered by the DND but said they have checked the property and found it to be economically feasible. “The property has potential for our expansion,” he added.

Bernedo said a team from the Philippine Navy had finished surveying the 200 hectares intended for the construction of the naval base.

The DND has expressed interest in acquiring 200 hectares from the 3,000-hectare economic zone and turning it into a naval base for the Philippine Navy’s Visayas and Northern Mindanao operations.

PHIVIDEC spans the municipalities of Tagoloan and Villanueva.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro said the naval base will serve as a port of the newly-acquired Navy frigates that were built in South Korea.

The land that the DND is interested in was part of the 500 hectares that was offered to South Korean ship builder Hanjin in a deal that was cancelled in 2008.

The construction of a naval base in Misamis Oriental has struck apprehension among local traders.

Engineer Almario Brito, president of the Cagayan de Oro Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said most traders in Misamis Oriental and Cagayan de Oro are worried about their safety in case hostilities would erupt between the Philippines and the People’s Republic of China over the West Philippines Sea.

“We are asking what is the nature of the naval base? Is it for repairs and drydocking?” Brito said.

He said it would help if the Philippine Navy would conduct a public consultation among local traders and residents before proceeding to construct the naval base. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)