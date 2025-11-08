‘Missing sabungeros’ case whistleblower denies threatening News5 reporter

PTFoMS executive director Jose Torres Jr.: no complaint yet from Gary de Leon. Photo from Jose Torres Jr.’s Facebook page

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 08 November) – The key whistleblower in the high-profile “missing sabungeros” (cockfighting enthusiasts) case, has come forward to deny accusations that he threatened News5 reporter Gary de Leon, calling the allegations “baseless” and “a smear meant to destroy my name.”

Julie Patidongan, who hails from Surigao del Sur, was reacting to several reports that the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) was conducting an investigation on his alleged death threat against de Leon.

“There is no truth to the allegations, I simply chose not to answer further questions and not give any statement about a case that is still being heard,” Patidongan said in an interview Friday.

In a phone interview, Undersecretary Jose Torres Jr., PTFoMS executive director said they haven’t received any complaints from de Leon.

“We are still waiting for Gary de Leon to contact us, so that we can initiate an investigation,” Torres said.

He said he has no idea where the reports came from that the task force was already investigating the alleged threat.

Reports said the controversy erupted on October 27, when de Leon contacted Patidongan and his lawyer to seek comments for a follow-up story. The conversation allegedly turned tense but Patidongan insisted there was “no threat at all.”

Patidongan added, “Di na sana ako sasagot. Mali na yung tinatanong niya, mali na yung gusto niyang palabasin. Gusto nila akong sirain!”

(Translation: I no longer wanted to answer. What he was asking about was wrong, what he wanted to prove was wrong. They wanted to destroy me!)

He said he has lost trust in the reporter, claiming the questions were misleading and meant to provoke.

“Sana maging patas kayo. Maawa naman kayo sa pamilya ng mga nawawalang sabungero. Wala na akong tiwala sa’yo, prinangka ko siya,” he said.

(Translation: I wish you’d be fair. Have pity on the families of the missing sabungeros. I have no more trust in you, I said it straight to him.)

Patidongan also challenged de Leon to show proof of any alleged threat, saying he would not allow his name to be tarnished after everything he has risked as a whistleblower.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines issued an statement condemning the reported threat, saying the incident once again underscores the dangerous climate faced by Filipino journalists, and called on authorities to swiftly investigate all reports of threats or harassment against journalists and ensure that the media can work freely and without fear.

The “missing sabungeros” case refers to the disappearances of at least 34 cockfighting enthusiasts in the Philippines between April 2021 and January 2022. Patidongan claimed the victims were strangled and their bodies dumped in Taal Lake.

The case has been investigated by the Department of Justice. (Queenie Casio/MindaNews)