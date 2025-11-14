Mindanao seminarians demand accountability for anomalous flood control projects

Seminarians at St. John Vianney Theological Seminary in Cagayan de Oro City. Photo from the Vianney CDO Facebook page

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 14 November) – A group of seminarians in Mindanao has joined mounting calls for accountability and transparency with regard to anomalies surrounding flood control projects that have implicated several lawmakers and other government officials.

In a statement published Thursday on the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) news site, the Configuration Seminarians in Mindanao (CSM) also demanded “due punishment” and “consequences of their actions” for corrupt leaders, as well as justice for victims of flooding blamed on defective or ghost flood control projects, “families crushed by poverty, and every Filipino who was denied justice.”

The statement came from theology students of St. Francis Xavier Regional Major Seminary of Mindanao in Davao City, St. John Vianney Theological Seminary in Cagayan de Oro City, and Saint Mary’s Theologate in Ozamis City.

The CSM said they were expressing their “united voice against the grave and growing evil of corruption that continues to devour the moral and social fabric of our beloved nation.”

“Those who plunder public resources must face the consequences of their actions; justice cannot exist without responsibility and due punishment,” the group stated.

No individual has been indicted or placed behind bars in relation to allegedly anomalous flood control projects.

The Senate blue ribbon committee has suspended its hearings on the matter since October 4 “until further notice.”

Calling it a “spiritual plague,” CSM lamented that corruption has become “normalized” despite it “infiltrat[ing] every sector of society, government, business, education, and even families” to the point that many of the people have become “indifferent,” resulting in “accepting it as part of our culture rather than confronting it as a national crisis.”

“The poor, the voiceless, and the powerless bear its heaviest burden, while a few corrupt officials, greedy elites, and indifferent enablers grow wealthy at the expense of justice,” it said.

“This stark truth compels us to stand firm: corruption destroys the very foundations of society and creation itself,” the statement added.

The group cited Pope Francis’ reminder that “Corruption is paid by the poor… It is a process of death that feeds the culture of death.”

“We conclude in hope, not despair, hope for a nation where leaders serve selflessly, institutions act justly, and the people live in dignity; hope for a country where corruption is no longer tolerated,” CSM said.

The group urged for a concerted effort and prayer for a Philippines without corruption where “truth reigns, justice prevails, and the common good is faithfully served.”

The statement was crafted during the second gathering of CSM on October 24-26, at Saint Mary’s Theologate in Gango, Ozamis City.

Last October, the Archdiocese of Davao organized its “Penitential Walk and Holy Sacrifice of the Mass” where around 20,000 faithful gathered in prayer to denounce corruption and Davao Archbishop Romulo G. Valles called corrupt politicians “shameless”.

The religious gathering was in response to CBCP’s call to “make corruption shameful again.” (Razl EJ Teman/MindaNews)