Loreto town in Dinagat reels from ‘Tino’

Totally damaged houses in Loreto, Dinagat Islands. Photo courtesy of Dinagat Islands PIO

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 08 November) – Public works and utilities have not been fully restored in Loreto, the town in Dinagat Islands hardest hit by typhoon “Tino” early this week.

The local government of Loreto has placed the municipality under a state of calamity due to severe damage to homes, infrastructure, and power lines.

The move followed the provincial government’s declaration placing the entire province under a state of calamity.

As of November 7, mobile network services from Globe Telecom as well as water supply from the source in Barangay Esperanza have been restored. The Maribu water source, however, remains under repair, leaving several barangays struggling to access clean drinking water.

Rep. Arlene “Kaka” Bag-ao of the lone district of Dinagat Islands launched a grassroots drive to deliver drinking water to the hardest hit families.

Using social media, Bag-ao encouraged residents to bring empty containers to her home in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Loreto, where volunteers would refill them with purified water for distribution to affected areas.

A staffer of Loreto Mayor Doandre Bill Ladaga said via Messenger that water availability was below 50 percent with the damaged reservoir and pipes still being repaired.

Ladaga said the repair team was still waiting for the materials to arrive.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported that road access remains limited. The Cambinliw Bridge is open only to light vehicles, while the Panamaon Bridge can accommodate motorcycles, and Busay access road via Barangay Diaz is now passable.

Power restoration efforts were ongoing, with 20 percent of the 30 damaged electric posts already repaired.

Initial assessments by the Municipal Engineering Office showed that 283 houses were partially damaged and 27 others were totally destroyed in Barangay Panamaon, while 271 houses were partially damaged and 51 others were flattened in Esperanza.

Damage assessments for agriculture and fisheries were still being conducted.

Workers from the Provincial Health Office and the Provincial Department of Health Office–Dinagat Islands have continued medical missions in Barangay Magsaysay, Loreto to assess the health conditions of residents and provide free medicines, particularly to those who suffered minor injuries during the typhoon.

Authorities said the town’s most urgent needs include drinking water, food packs, roofing materials, tents or tarpaulins, hygiene kits, solar lamps, and vitamins, particularly for residents in Barangays Gibusong, Kawayanan, Acoje, and Busay. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)