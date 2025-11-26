LGU, military and police help settle ‘rido’ in Lanao Norte hinterland

MUNAI, Lanao del Norte (MindaNews / 26 November) — Joint efforts by the municipal government here, the Army and the police helped settle a 17-year “ridó” that has already claimed a life.

The feuding parties swear before a Quran that they will end the ridó during ceremonies at the municipal hall of Munai in Lanao del Norte on Tuesday (26 November 2025). MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL

Aside from the municipal government of Munai, the Army’s 2nd Mechanized Infantry “Magbalantay” Brigade, 44th Infantry Battalion and the Philippine National Police helped in settling the clan war, which ended in both parties pledging before the Holy Quran on Tuesday.

The warring parties signed an agreement to end the hatred and further bloodshed during ceremonies at the municipal hall in the presence of town officials, and officers of the Army and the Philippine National Police.

Mayor Racma Andamama said the municipal government initiated continuous dialogues with the warring parties until they reached a final agreement.

“In a family feud, the families involved cannot just go out anytime for fear of being killed,” she said, adding that livelihood have been affected and both parties suffering as a result.

“Here in Munai, we really have to settle ridós as we are just family, so our fears will disappear and we can pursue livelihood and have peace in each family and in the whole community,” Andamama stressed.

During the ceremony, the M16 and M14 rifles used in the ridó were surrendered to authorities. Other firearms turned over were a Garand, a Carbine, and two home-made Uzi submachine guns under the campaign against loose firearms through the Small and Light Weapons (SALW) Program of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU).

Mobarak Abdulrahim, municipal councilor and commander of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s 130th Base Command, said a land dispute triggered the ridó that began in 2008.

Engineer Mangontawar Andamama, husband of the mayor, said his relatives were involved in a ridó in the past. As a result, they were not able to deliver their farm produce to the market here for fear of revenge. They ended up requesting a friend to sell their produce.

He said that that their ridó was settled among relatives even before his wife became mayor. Engr. Andamama admitted that it is part of the Maranao culture that the identified suspect will give an agreed-upon “blood money” to the victim’s family.

Brig. Gen. Ronel Manalo urged the civilians to turn in their loose firearms under the SALW program of OPAPRU.

He said the military will not prevent residents who want to have firearms as long these are legally acquired with license to possess, provided it will not be used for illegal activities.

“If there’s conflict, pour out your anger at the firing range during shooting competition. We will even join you in the contest,” Manalo said.

He stressed that ridó settlement is not only a government program, but for the good of the municipality of Munai. “This will provide you with livelihood opportunity when peace is achieved,” Manalo said. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)