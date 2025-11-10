LEAD Awards 2025 honors 5 Dabawenyos

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 09 November) – Five Dabawenyos will be honored with the Leaders and Achievers of Davao (LEAD) Awards on November 21 at the Seda Abreeza Hotel.



Founded by the Davao Jaycee Senate (DJS) and the Davao City Senate Foundation in 2003, the LEAD Awards honors “exceptional Dabawenyos aged 40 and above who have made a significant impact on the city’s progress, pride, and well-being” and celebrates leadership, excellence, and enduring contribution across a wide range of fields.

Between 2003 and 2024, the LEAD Awards has honored 31 “Dabawenyos making a difference.”

In LEAD Awards 2025, 20 Dabawenyos were nominated, ten were shortlisted and five were selected after going through the pre-screening board and the LEAD board of judges.

This years’ LEAD awardees are Carmaela Alcantara for Social Entrepreneurship and Cultural Empowerment, Eduardo A. Bangayan for Public Service and Business Excellence, Sheila O. Inid for Inclusive Education and Advocacy, Antonio Ferdinand Y. Marañon for Agribusiness and Sustainable Development, and Dr. Anthony C. Sales for Science, Innovation, and Environmental Leadership

LEAD 2025 awardees (L to R) Carmaela Alcantara for Social Entrepreneurship and Cultural Empowerment, Eduardo A. Bangayan for Public Service and Business Excellence, Sheila O. Inid for Inclusive Education and Advocacy, Antonio Ferdinand Y. Marañon for Agribusiness and Sustainable Development, and Dr. Anthony C. Sales for Science, Innovation, and Environmental Leadership. Photos courtesy of Davao Jaycee Senate

According to the press briefer, Alcantara, founder of Crystal Seas Inc., exemplifies creative leadership that blends enterprise with purpose. “Through Crystal Seas Inc., she has empowered women, PWDs, and indigenous communities, while elevating Davao’s cultural identity in the global fashion industry.”

Bangayan, chair of the Davao City Water District, “has redefined ethical governance, delivering efficient, transparent, and inclusive water service for Davaoeños. His legacy bridges responsible enterprise and outstanding public leadership.”

Inid “has transformed the landscape of special education through Filipino Sign Language (FSL) advocacy, digital learning innovations, and empowerment of learners with disabilities. Her work embodies education that truly leaves no one behind.”

Marañon is a “visionary agri-entrepreneur whose leadership in Sagrex Corporation has uplifted local farmers, created jobs, and made Davao a global player in agricultural exports. His initiatives link innovation, food security, and social progress.”

Sales “has championed climate resilience, sustainable water management, and science-based policymaking through the HELP Davao Network. His leadership bridges research, governance, and community action for long-term sustainability.”

Honoring Excellence, Inspiring Progress

The DJS announced in June the date for nomination for this year’s LEAD Awards and its theme “Honoring Excellence, Inspiring Progress.”



Jason Magnaye, DJS President, said the theme underscores the “transformative power of individuals whose achievements uplift communities and spark positive change. These honorees exemplify leadership rooted in purpose, a deep commitment to service, and a legacy of impact that resonates far beyond their fields of work.”

Magnaye said that more than just a recognition, the award is “a call to action—to inspire a new generation of citizens to lead with integrity, work for the common good, and shape a better future for Davao.”

For Manuel “Bobby” Orig, founder of LEAD Awards and 2003 President of DJS, the phrase “Dabawenyos Making a Difference,” means “commitment to civic purpose and a visible standard for public leadership.”



He said every recipient of the LEAD Awards is recognized as “a Dabawenyo who is making a difference, someone whose work has left a meaningful mark on the city and its people. Over the years, this phrase has become synonymous with the award itself, a lasting emblem of honor, service, and transformation.”

“The ultimate goal of the LEAD Awards is to create a virtuous cycle of men and women who, inspired by the achievements of our LEAD Honorees, will work toward making our City a better place to live and work,” the DJS said in its LEAD 2024 Souvenir Photobook.

“Our City and people owe you, our LEAD Honorees, a great debt of gratitude for what you have done and are continuing to do to make our City a better place to live and work. Truly, you are Dabawenyos who are making a difference!” it said.



The Board of Judges is chaired by Assistant Secretary Romeo Montenegro, Deputy Executive Officer of the Mindanao Development Authority. Other members are Roland Suico, President of the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc.; Ruth Palo-Dumandan, President of the Davao City Peace and Security Press Corps; Theodore Bisnar, Regional Affairs External relations of Aboitiz Power Corporation; and Prof. Hadji Balajadia, President of the College Faculty Union of the Ateneo de Davao University.

31 awardees between 2003 and 2024

The 31 Dabawenyos honored by LEAD between 2003 and 2024 are:



2003: Joji Ilagan-Bian for Business and Education, Margarita Moran-Floirendo for

Community Service, Carolyn O. Arguillas for Journalism, Jose Inigo “Joey” Ayala for Arts and Music and Antonio T. Uy for Public Service



2015: Dr. Leopoldo J. Vega for Public Health Service and Hospital Administration, Dionisio C. Abude for Public Safety and Community Service and Ma. Lourdes Carmen “Bing” Dakudao-Locsin for Local Arts and Culture – Dance

2016: Alex V. Buenavantura for Development Banking, Protacio T. Tacandong, CPA for Professional Service and Dr. Perla P. Kwan for Education

2017: Mary Ann Montemayor for Tourism, Charita P. Puentespina for Agribusiness and Dr. Guillermo P. Torres Jr. for Education

2018: Ireneo Dalayon for Agriculture Business, Dennis Uy for Business Entrepreneurship and Management and Gina Marie Espejo for Business for Health and Wellness

2019: Dr. Luz P. Acosta Barrientos for Medicine, Dr. Ronnie V. Amorado for Leadership Education and Valente D. Turtur for Agriculture

2021: Leo Tereso Abellera Magno for Education, Winchester Lemen for Environment and Dominador Anino Lopez for Volunteerism

2022: Felicitas B. Pantoja for Peace Building and Marginalized Groups’ Upliftment, Ma. Rosario Yambao-Suarez for Volunteerism and Vice Admiral Beethoven N. Sur, PGCA for Volunteerism

2023: Architect Sherilla B. Porza-Sawah, UAP for Community Empowerment and Development, Lt. Gen. Greg T. Almerol, PA for Peace and Order

2024: Agripino Torres for Harnessing Cooperative Power for Community Development, Noemi A. Amandoron for Advancement and Empowerment of IP Communities and Armando N. Blando for Advancement and Empowerment of IP Communities. (MindaNews)