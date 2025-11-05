ICI inspects collapsed pedestrian bridge in Davao City

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 5 Nov) — The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) inspected two infrastructure projects in Barangay Matina Crossing here Wednesday, including a flood control project along the Davao River where a pedestrian bridge collapsed last year.

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), led by Rodolfo Azurin, former Philippine National Police chief who is now ICI special adviser, inspect a road slope protection structure, which included a rockfall netting project along Diversion Road in Barangay Matina Crossing in Davao City on Wednesday (5 November 2025). MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

The pedestrian bridge located in an area known as Matina Gravahan, part of an ₱84-million revetment project, collapsed in February 2024, just two months after the project’s completion.

Rodolfo Azurin, former Philippine National Police chief who is now ICI special adviser, told reporters in an interview during the ICI’s ocular inspection that the two major infrastructure projects in Davao were included in the list of 421 questionable projects that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) submitted to the fact-finding body for investigation.

Azurin said, however, that it is still too early to conclude whether the projects were substandard, but added that they collected material samples from each site, which will undergo testing to determine if they meet quality control standards and project specifications.

From left: DPWH Undersecretary Arthur Bisnar, Rodolfo Azurin, and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong inspect the collapsed revetment project along the Davao River on Wednesday (5 November 2025). MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

“We can’t categorically say that yet (if substandard) because, supposedly, there’s a specific timeframe of at least five years. Since it was damaged, we need to look into the cause — whether it has something to do with the materials used or if the cement mixture was incorrect,” Azurin said.

Azurin was accompanied by his predecessor, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, and DPWH Undersecretary Arthur Bisnar.

Magalong, the lead convenor of the Mayors for Good Governance, resigned as ICI special advisor on Sept. 26. Azurin said the mayor joined the fact-finding body to formally turn over the investigation that he had initiated and to point out possible defects in the projects.

Azurin said they were in Davao to inspect infrastructure projects implemented from 2016 to 2025, covering the administrations of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte and his successor, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The fact-finding team first inspected the road slope protection structure, which included a rockfall netting project at Junction Shrine Hills along Diversion Road in Barangay Matina Crossing, around 11 a.m. and stayed until 12:50 p.m.

Afterward, the members of the fact-finding body proceeded to Matina Gravahan.

Residents constructed this makeshift wood and bamboo bridge after the concrete pedestrian bridge of the revetment project along the Davao River collapsed in February 2024. (Antonio L. Colina IV)

Jay Aguas, who is living nearby, said the pedestrian bridge was destroyed by a major flood last year, causing inconvenience to residents who regularly used it.

He said he helped build a makeshift bridge made of wood and bamboo to allow residents, particularly students, to cross.

Azurin said that DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon has directed the department’s regional office to construct a permanent steel pedestrian bridge. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)