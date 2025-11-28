ICC Appeals Chamber unanimously rejects Duterte’s bid for interim release

Former President Rodrigo Duterte, long-time mayor of Davao City, during his first appearance before the International Criminal Court via video link from his detention center in The Hague, the Netherlands, on 14 March 2025. Photo courtesy of the INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 November) – The Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday unanimously rejected former President Rodrigo Duterte’s appeal for interim release on all three grounds his lawyer cited.

In denying the request, the Chamber said the defense failed to prove that the Pre-Trial Chamber I erred in dismissing it.

The Appeals Chamber also cited that Duterte remains a flight risk and that his network of supporters could endanger witnesses.

The former leader, who is facing charges of crime against humanity of murder for his bloody “war on drugs,” was ordered to remain in detention for the duration of the trial.

In a statement following the decision, the Duterte family said they accept the decision “with peaceful hearts. We will continue to work with the defense team on the case and will keep supporting Former President Rodrigo Duterte with our daily conversations. We thank everyone who prayed with us today.”

Duterte filed the appeal after the Pre-Trial Chamber I rejected his request for interim release on 10 October. The request was filed on 26 September.

Pre-Trial Chamber I said that “there exists a risk that, should he be released, Mr Duterte continue committing the crimes charged against him or related crimes within the Court’s jurisdiction.”

It also cited Duterte’s victory as mayor of Davao City in the May 2025 elections and his pronouncement in 2024 to “double the killings” if he were to be elected again as mayor.

Duterte was a no-show at the reading of the decision, having waived his right to appear before the court. He sent his chief legal counsel, Nicholas Kaufmann to represent him. (MindaNews)