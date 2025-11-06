PHOTO ESSAY: Homeward Bound

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 6 Nov) — Two days after the crash of a Philippine Air Force helicopter in Loreto in Agusan del Sur, the remains of the crew members were sent home aboard PAF planes after being given departure honors at the Tactical Operations Wing Eastern Mindanao here on Thursday, Nov. 6.

The Super Huey helicopter 122 belonged to the 505th Search and Rescue Group of the PAF and were on a humanitarian mission to deliver aid to areas affected by Typhoon Tino.

First to be airlifted aboard a NC-212i aircraft were the remains of the Mindanawon airmen — Sgt. Yves B. Sijub of General Santos City in the morning, and Airman Ameer Khaidar T. Apion of Zamboanga City early in the afternoon.

Those from Luzon were later flown aboard a C-130 plane to Villamor Airbase: Capt. Paulie B. Dumagan (Makati City) and 2Lt Royce Louis G. Camigla (Pasig City), who were the pilot and co-pilot, respectively; and Sgt John Christopher C. Golfo (Noveleta in Cavite) and Airman First Class Ericson R. Merico (Real in Quezon Province). (Manman Dejeto / MindaNews)

A priest says a prayer for Sgt. Yves B. Sijub, of General Santos City, who was the first to be airlifted at 9:30 a.m. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Pallbearers of Airman Ameer Khaidar T. Apion, of Zamboanga City, carry his coffin aboard the NC-212i PAF aircraft, which took off at 2:11 p.m. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

A priest blesses the coffins of Capt. Paulie B. Dumagan, 2Lt Royce Louis G. Camigla, Sgt John Christopher C. Golfo, and Airman First Class Ericson R. Merico. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

An officer pays his last respects to his fallen airmen. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Air Force personnel join the sendoff ceremonies for their fallen comrades. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Loading the coffins into the C-130, which took off at 4:50 p.m. for the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

NOTE: We erred in identifying the first PAF plane that brought the remains of the fallen Mindanawon airmen home as C295; it’s the NC-212i.