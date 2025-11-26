Giant Rafflesia schadenbergiana bloom spotted in Allah Valley protected area

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 26 November) — A rare 93‑centimeter Rafflesia schadenbergiana bloom has been documented inside the Allah Valley Protected Landscape (AVPL) in South Cotabato, marking what environment workers describe as the largest flower of the species recorded in the area to date.

DENR-12 personnel measure the Rafflesia bloom’s diameter. Photo courtesy of DENR-12

In its November 25 report, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Soccsksargen (DENR-12) said the bloom was observed by the Protected Area Management Office of AVPL during a recent biodiversity fieldwork.

The flower was located within the site’s strict protection zone (SPZ), an area where human activity is limited to maintain undisturbed forest conditions. The agency said this protection is critical for sensitive species like Rafflesia schadenbergiana.

According to DENR-12, the bloom measured 93 cm across, with petal-like parts called perigone lobes about 30 cm long, a central disk measuring 21 cm, and a 46‑cm-wide opening in the middle.

DENR-12 said these measurements are crucial for understanding how the plant grows and the forest conditions it requires.

It noted that the species has a “highly specialized life cycle and dependence on undisturbed forest ecosystems,” relying on a specific host vine and intact forest to bloom.

Rafflesia schadenbergiana is classified as critically endangered and is recognized as the largest species of Rafflesia in the Philippines and the second largest in the world.

It is Mindanao-endemic and historically found only in Davao, Bukidnon, and South Cotabato.

“Another healthy bloom within AVPL highlights the landscape’s essential role in conserving rare and threatened flora,” DENR-12 wrote.

The agency stated that its monitoring team continues to strengthen its biodiversity programs, including habitat assessments, regular monitoring of key species, and information, education, and communication campaigns.

A previous bloom of Rafflesia schadenbergiana was recorded in February 2025 in Barangay Ned, Lake Sebu, South Cotabato, measuring 65 cm across. The new 93‑cm flower is now the largest documented in the region. (Guia A. Rebollido / MindaNews)