Galvez pushes for 2026 BARMM polls

MAKATI CITY (MindaNews / 20 November) — Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. has warned of the dangers of an indefinite delay in the Bangsamoro parliamentary elections, as he pushed for the finalization of the polls in early 2026 to prevent a political vacuum in the region.

Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. during the “After the Peace Agreements: The Bangsamoro and Beyond” conference in Makati. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

Speaking at the international conference “After the Peace Agreements: The Bangsamoro and Beyond,” Galvez emphasized that while a postponement is necessary to address legal hurdles posed by the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on Sulu, the timeline must remain tight.

“We have to have a different perspective. It is truly good to have an election,” Galvez said. “It will be a voluntary decision, but we have to make sure the government has elected officials. The longer it takes, the higher the expectations and the higher the risks will come,” he added.

Galvez revealed that the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) is currently coordinating with Senate President Pro Tempore Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri — principal author of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) — the House of Representatives and the Bangsamoro Parliament to synchronize efforts.

He said the primary hurdle is the need for a new redistricting law from the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) to comply with the Supreme Court decision.

Support for a definite timeline also came from former government chief peace negotiator Miriam Coronel-Ferrer, who warned of a domino effect if the polls are pushed back too far.

“No election in the Bangsamoro in 2026 means no decommissioning of weapons and combatants, no Exit Agreement, and a lot of uncertainty,” Coronel-Ferrer cautioned.

She urged the Bangsamoro Parliament to compromise and pass the necessary redistricting law this November, adding: “May the greater good prevail over self-serving interests.”

Reflecting on the weight of the transition, BARMM Interim Chief Minister leader Abdulraof “Sammy” Macacua noted the shift in the mindset among members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) as they shift from armed struggle to governance.

“These rebels have asserted their rights with arms and violence for most of their lives. Now they want to learn how to assert their rights through democracy,” Macacua said, stressing the need to push through with the elections soonest.

He acknowledged that while building institutions is difficult, “transforming mindsets, expectations, and habits shaped by decades of armed struggle is an even greater one.”

The calls for urgency were made during a two-day conference organized by the Institute for Autonomy and Governance (IAG), OPAPRU, and the Bangsamoro Government, with support from the Australian government.

Lawyer Benedicto Bacani, IAG executive director, noted that the essence of peace settlements lies in building inclusive institutions.

“In a war-driven peace, the victor oftentimes dictates the terms. Conversely, in negotiated settlements, there are no winners or losers, only legitimate grievances that must be addressed,” Bacani said.

The conference, attended by over 200 participants from government, civil society, and the diplomatic corps — including the Japanese Ambassador who cited the election as “critical” — aims to navigate the contradictions of peace processes, balancing personal entitlements with institutional accountability. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)