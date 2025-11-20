Fluvial parade of bamboo rafts highlights Gakit Festival of Bayabas, Surigao del Sur

BAYABAS, Surigao del Sur (MindaNews / 20 Novemvber) — As this municipality kicks off the celebration of the 64th Araw ng Bayabas on Sunday, November 16, decorated traditional bamboo rafts, or gakit, cruise along the town’s panoramic waterway facing the Pacific Ocean to start the five-day festivities.

A decorated bamboo raft, or gakit, join the fluvial parade during opening of the Gakit Festival in Bayabas, Surigao del Sur on Sunday (16 Novembver 2025). MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIO

This much-anticipated event honors Bayabas’ ancient river culture.

“This is a tribute to our forefathers who were farmers and fishermen,” said municipal tourism officer Jude Limbaro, describing the fluvial parade as a living reminder of the community’s bond with nature.

He emphasized that the gakit represents “the union of bamboo and the working hands of man,” symbolizing the resilience and flexibility of the Bayabasnon. “The bamboo rafts embody the unified strength of our primordial people in creating what has become our home,” Limbaro added.

More than just a spectacle, the festival embodies Bayabas’ rich cultural identity, showcasing the craftsmanship, unity, and enduring heritage passed down through generations.

It also reflects the community’s commitment to protecting and preserving the environment, as the use of bamboo and natural materials pays homage to the town’s harmonious relationship with nature, one that their ancestors nurtured and today’s Bayabasnon continue to uphold.

Seven barangays — Lapaz, Magobawok, Amag, Cabugo, Panaosawon, Balete, and Cagbaoto — compete for the best gakit display, each raft uniquely designed using indigenous and recycled materials such as nipa, anahaw and banana leaves, coconut husk, and native plants.

Magobawok barangay chairman Catalino C. Bandola shared that their gakit took over a month to prepare. Their entry features lobster-inspired art and traditional fishing equipment like the bobo, a fish trap made from bamboo or rattan, along with recycled paper cups and locally sourced materials to support community producers.

“Through this activity, we promote volunteerism while fostering camaraderie and unity,” he said.

The five-day festivities, which culminated Thursday, included a half-marathon, a mountain biking race, as well as volleyball and basketball championship games.

At the heart of the celebration was the Bayabas Food Avenue, where locals and visitors enjoyed homegrown dishes and delicacies, making it a favorite gathering spot for families.

Bayabas Got Talent 2025 featured vocal soloists, hip-hop dance crews, and a dazzling drag queen showcase, while local and guest celebrities with DJ sets and local performance groups provided entertainment at night. (Queenie Casio / MindaNews)