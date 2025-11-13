Davao City eyes AI-powered CCTVs to boost security

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 13 November) — The city government of Davao may soon employ closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) facial recognition features to help capture criminals.

First District Councilor Bonz Andre Militar, chairperson of the Committee on Information and Technology, talks to reporters on Thursday (13 November 2025) about the proposed AI-equipped CCTV Davao City plans to purchase. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

This after the City Council of Davao passed on second reading during a special session on Thursday the proposed ordinance “strengthening the public safety and border security system of Davao City through the integration of AI facial technology in critical entry and exit points.”

First District Councilor Bonz Andre Militar, chairperson of the Committee on Information and Technology and proponent of the proposed ordinance, said the proposed measure aligns with the local government’s push for technological advancement in governance and security.

He said that AI will help enhance the city’s security and surveillance infrastructure at major roads, intersections, and public spaces, complementing the existing CCTV network and border control protocols of the Public Safety and Security Command Office (PSSCO).

The existing comprehensive CCTV surveillance system will be enhanced “by introducing AI-powered analytics, which can identify individuals of interest, recognize behavioral anomalies, and automatically alert authorities in real time,” Militar said.

The integration of AI, Militar believed, will enhance the city’s border control checkpoints at critical access points, including airports, seaports, bus terminals, and major land borders, as well as other convergence areas such as government buildings, parks, and transportation hubs.

“By enabling faster and more accurate identification of potential threats, the system will strengthen monitoring and security of high-traffic locations throughout the city. Rather than duplicating existing systems, this measure serves as a strategic upgrade, significantly improving both the precision and responsiveness of security operations across all vital entry, exit, and gathering points,” he noted.

Angel B. Sumagaysay, head of the Public Safety and Security Command Office (PSSCO), talks to reporters on Thursday (13 November 2025) about the proposed AI-equipped CCTV Davao City plans to purchase. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

Militar said that only wanted persons or individuals on the authorities’ watchlist will be recognized by the AI-powered facial recognition CCTV cameras.

Angel B. Sumagaysay, PSSCO head, said that AI facial recognition will be an additional tool to aid law enforcers.

The official explained that a database will be established to store the details of “persons of interest.” Ordinary individuals, Sumagaysay stressed, need not worry as they will not be included.

He said they are hoping the local government will implement this ordinance next year.

Once the proposed measure is passed, Militar said that the city government will procure new high-definition AI-powered facial recognition CCTV cameras, software, and other equipment to implement it.

He said leveraging cutting-edge AI technology “will enable law enforcement and public safety and security agencies to prevent, detect, and respond swiftly and effectively to potential threats.”

“This initiative underscores the city’s proactive approach to maintaining peace and order while enhancing its capacity to respond to both local and external security challenges,” he said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)