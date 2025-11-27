Dabawenyos urged to join Nov. 30 ‘Trillion Peso March’

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 27 November) — Progressive groups in Davao City urged Dabawenyos to join the “Trillion Peso March,” a massive protest scheduled for November 30, to demand good governance and accountability amid systemic corruption in the country.

Rauf Sissay, of the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN)-Southern Mindanao Region, speaks during the “Black Friday Protest” on November 21, 2025 at the Freedom Park in Davao City. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

Rauf Sissay, secretariat member of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN)-Southern Mindanao Region, told MindaNews that they expect around 1,000 rallyists to participate in the protest along Roxas Avenue, which will begin at 1 p.m.

The country commemorates Bonifacio Day every November 30 to honor Andres Bonifacio, regarded as the “Father of the Philippine Revolution.”

Among the groups joining the protest are Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU)-Southern Mindanao Region, BAYAN-Southern Mindanao Region, and Stop Corruption Alliance. Sissay said they will march along Roxas Avenue as a show of unity against corruption.

“We urge all Dabawenyos who oppose corruption, all who cherish our democracy, to take part in our movement this coming November 30,” he said.

He said similar protest actions will be staged in different cities across the country, and the protest in Davao represents the contribution of the Dabawenyos to the “broader call to fight corruption and ensure that all corrupt officials in government are held accountable.”

Sissay added that various groups strive to get the participation of more Dabawenyos and make a stand against corruption to help dismantle “the system of bureaucratic capitalism, where the government is run like a business for the self-interest of powerful politicians and their accomplices in big business.”

The progressive groups in Davao, he said, will continue to raise awareness among Dabawenyos as “activism is not terrorism,” emphasizing “it is just and necessary to fight for our rights.”

Sissay noted that the Dabawenyos, particularly the youth, are becoming more active in different anti-corruption initiatives, from the September 21 protest at the Freedom Park here, to the rallies in various schools, and the “Penitential Walk and Holy Sacrifice of the Mass” organized by the Archdiocese of Davao last October 25, which attracted an estimated crowd of 20,000.

“I believe it is innate among Dabawenyos to stand up for human rights and other collective interests. Though we acknowledge that many still support former President [Rodrigo] Duterte and his family, this will not be a hindrance to progressive organizations to advocate for the greater good of the city and our region,” he said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)