Concrete ladder for commuters built near collapsed road in Bukidnon

Work is ongoing for the concrete ladder near the collapsed road in Sitio Kipolot, Barangay Palacapao, Quezon, Bukidnon. Photo courtesy of DPWH 10

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 07 November) – A concrete ladder complete with solar lights is being constructed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in landslide-hit Sitio Kipolot, Barangay Palapacao in Quezon town, Bukidnon to ease the woes of commuters using the Bukidnon-Davao road.

Last October 17, a portion of the national highway in Kipolot collapsed due to a landslide and had to be closed to traffic, disrupting travel between Northern and Southern Mindanao.

DPWH 10 public information officer Roshelle Novie Cabrido said the concrete ladder costing P1.1 million is complete with handrails and solar lights for travelers who transfer from one bus to another at night.

The road serves as the main artery between Davao City and Cagayan de Oro City. It is shorter compared to the route that passes through Butuan City in Caraga Region.

“Depending if it rains heavily, we are expecting the construction to be finished by this weekend,” Cabrido said.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, in his visit to the site last October 21, ordered the ladder built after seeing the difficulty of commuters walking on the muddy trail beside the diversion road hastily built for motorcycles.

Dizon ordered the speedy completion of the ladder. He also told DPWH engineers to conduct soil tests and design a new diversion road to normalize vehicular traffic.

Cabrido said the DPWH 10 regional office has finished the design of the alternative road and has submitted the documents to the central office in Manila for approval.

A couple identified as Ely and Thelma Ubatay died after their “baobao” (auto rickshaw) fell into the cliff beside the road during the landslide. Their bodies were found buried in mud several days later. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)