Coffee table book ‘Metamorphosis: A Decade’s Journey to Peace’ launched

MAKATI CITY (MindaNews / 8 November) — The coffee table book “Metamorphosis: A Decade’s Journey to Peace” was launched Wednesday during the international conference here themed “After the Peace Agreements: The Bangsamoro and Beyond,” which gathered 200 local and international participants.

The coffee table book ‘Metamorphosis: A Decade’s Journey to Peace’ was launched on Wednesday (19 November 2025) in Makati City. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPRU), led the launching of the book that features milestones since the signing of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) on March 27, 2014 by the Government of the Philippines (GPH) and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

“May this book inspire reflection, bring pride, and foster a new sense of commitment to forge ahead on our journey towards achieving a just and lasting peace,” he said.

Galvez described the CAB as a landmark peace agreement “that ended decades of armed conflict and paved the way for genuine peace and meaningful self-governance to take root in the Bangsamoro region.”

“The last 11 years has truly been a transformative journey. I am amazed to see how the Bangsamoro region has evolved from conflict to peace, from uncertainty to stability, and from struggle to self-determination,” he said.

Galvez paid tribute to the late President Benigno Aquino III and former President Rodrigo Duterte for their respective administrations’ roles in the Bangsamoro peace process.

He assured that the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is committed to implement the provisions of the peace agreement.

The CAB was signed during the Aquino administration in 2014 while the establishment of the Bangsamoro region in 2019 happened during the Duterte government following the ratification of Republic Act 11054 or the Organic Law for the BARMM.

The coffee table book was produced by the Joint Normalization Committee (JNC).

Ariel Hernandez, chair of the government’s JNC, said the book is not just a collection of milestones but tells a story anchored on partnership, perseverance and peacebuilding.

“It documents how the GPH and the MILF navigated complexities, overcame challenges, and strengthened collaboration over the years,” he said.

“This documentation serves as a living testimony of our shared dedication and resilience in advancing the normalization process,” Hernandez added.

The CAB’s Annex on Normalization includes the decommissioning of MILF forces and the transformation of government-recognized MILF camps into peaceful and production communities, among others.

Beyond serving as a reflection of the past decade, the book is also a call to action, Hernandez said.

“Let this book be both a record of our past and a guide for our future — a reminder that the journey of peace requires continuity, inclusivity, and collective effort,” he said.

Minister Akmad Brahim — of the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, and Energy and chair of the MILF’s JNC — said the book launching is a moment “of profound reflection and celebration.”

“This is not merely a collection of photographs or narratives. It is a chronicle of courage, a testament to resilience, and a visual narrative of our shared journey toward lasting peace,” he said. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)