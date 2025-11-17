Child Abuse Cases in Caraga down by 20%

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews/November 17) — Child abuse cases in the Caraga region have dropped 20% this year, according to the police’s regional women and children protection desk.

Latest police data shows 567 cases of violence and abuse against children were recorded from January to November 6. This is 144 fewer than the 739 cases logged in the same period last year.

The Kapihan sa Philippine Information Agency (PIA) Caraga on Nov. 10 at SM City Butuan, held as part of National Children’s Month activities.Photo courtesy of PIA Caraga

Police Maj. Arlene T. Ga, chief of the Regional Women and Children Protection Desk (RWCPD), attributed the decrease to stronger information campaigns and quicker community reporting. She presented the figures during the Kapihan sa Philippine Information Agency (PIA) Caraga on November 10 at SM City Butuan, held as part of National Children’s Month activities.

In a phone interview, Ga said the youngest recorded victim of sexual abuse this year is 2 years old. She said the figures came from the crime information report of the RWCPD.

However, Ga emphasized the importance of maintaining continued vigilance, particularly online.

Earlier this week, police rescued four minors — including an 8-month-old infant — from an operation in Bayabas, Surigao del Sur.

A report from the Philippine News Agency identified the suspect as Leonila Talikig Trangia, who faces charges for reportedly exploiting the children for online abuse materials. The Philippine Internet Crimes Against Children Center, assisted by the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency, coordinated the operation with local law enforcers, the PNA report said.

Surigao del Sur Gov. Johnny Pimentel said the rescued children, of whom the older ones are aged 15, 10, and 8 years old, are now being cared for by two adoptive families.

Pimentel learned from the operatives that Trangia was the mother of the minor victims whose photos were sold online, mostly to foreigners.

“Aside from cash assistance, we will continue to support their needs to the parents who adopted them,”

the governor said in a video message on his social media page on Monday.

Meanwhile, violations of the Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act, and rape remain the most common offenses. However, both are down by 25% from last year’s numbers.

Most rape victims were 11 to 14 years old, while suspects were typically 18 to 40 and known to the child — neighbors, friends, classmates, or former boyfriends.

“Family support helps victims pursue justice and heal,” Ga said.

Ga urged parents to strictly supervise children’s use of social media and messaging apps, calling online exposure “one of the fastest-growing risks.”

The police assured that Women and Children Protection Desks remain active in all city and municipal stations across Caraga to assist victims anytime.

“Protection begins with awareness and swift community reporting,” Ga said.

Officials from the Caraga Regional Committee for the Welfare of Children also joined the Kapihan discussion, calling for sustained inter-agency collaboration to protect children from abuse and exploitation. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)