CBCP names 6 ‘new martyrs’ from Mindanao

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 4 November) – The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBPC) has named six new martyrs from Mindanao who were prosecuted for their faith.

CBCP News, the media arm of the CBCP, reported Monday, November 3, that the list was submitted to the Vatican’s Commission on New Martyrs – Witnesses of the Faith for the Jubilee Year 2025.

“These individuals shed their blood between the year 2000 and the present because of violent opposition to the good brought by the Gospel,” CBCP News quoted Msgr. Bernardo Pantin, CBCP secretary general, as saying.

The list included Fr. Rhoel Gallardo, a Claretian missionary abducted by Abu Sayyaf bandits in Basilan province in 2000. He was tortured for his faith and killed after 44 days in captivity.

Four others — Junrey Barbante, Janine Arenas, Evangeline Aromin, and Riza Daniel — died in a bombing inside the Mindanao State University campus in Marawi City on December 3, 2023.

The explosion occurred during a Sunday Mass inside the university gymnasium and was carried out by extremists linked to the Islamic State group who targeted Catholics in the predominantly Muslim city.

The sixth on the list is Alberto Pinagawa of Cagayan de Oro City, a lay leader and Eucharistic minister who was slain on December 24, 2009 for opposing illegal logging and mining operations in Mindanao.

Pinagawa, a defender of Lumad ancestral lands, had received multiple threats before his murder for protecting forests and indigenous communities from exploitation.

The list of new Christian martyrs also included a priest slain in Nueva Ecija, Fr. Marcelito “Tito” Paez. He was fatally shot on December 4, 2017 after helping secure the release of a political prisoner from the provincial jail.

Paez was known for his lifelong advocacy for human rights, social justice, and the welfare of the poor and marginalized farmers in his diocese.

In 2023, Pope Francis created a special commission to study the modern-day killings of Christians and identify those he calls “new martyrs” of the 21st century.

The pope entrusted the mission to the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints’ Commission on New Martyrs – Witnesses of the Faith, tasked with compiling a global catalogue of Christian witnesses.

The commission aims to honor those who have shed their blood for Christ and to highlight the continuing reality of martyrdom in today’s world.

In 2024, Pope Francis also urged dioceses worldwide to commemorate their own saints, blesseds, and candidates for beatification every Nov. 9.

He said even those he calls the “saints next door” — recognized for their heroic Christian witness and holiness of life — should be included in the celebration.

The initiative seeks to help Catholics rediscover and preserve the memory of faithful disciples whose lives continue to inspire holiness and hope in their local churches. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)