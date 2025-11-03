Caraga, Northern Mindanao brace for STS Tino

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews/3 November) — Local governments in Siargao are taking proactive steps to strengthen disaster preparedness as Severe Tropical Storm Tino (international name Kalmaegi) advances toward the Caraga Region, prompting the activation of response teams, preemptive evacuation advisories, and heightened coastal monitoring.

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC)–Caraga, according to a report by the Philippine Information Agency, convened a series of emergency meetings over the weekend to coordinate contingency plans with local councils in Surigao del Norte and the Province of Dinagat Islands. The regional advisory directed all local disaster offices to activate emergency operations centers, preposition rescue assets, and ensure the readiness of evacuation sites in low-lying and landslide-prone areas.

Satellite image courtesy of Pagasa-DOST

In General Luna, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) issued an early evacuation advisory across its 19 barangays, reminding residents to identify the nearest evacuation centers and prepare essential supplies. The advisory urged families in flood-prone coastal zones to evacuate early and not wait for weather conditions to deteriorate.

MDRRMC, in the advisory posted on its social media page, likewise encouraged local lodging houses, resorts, and private establishments to voluntarily open their facilities to evacuees who may need temporary shelter.

General Luna resident Alexa Ray Paroz has offered help to those who would likely be seeking refuge when Typhoon Tino batters the island.

“Hello, if anyone needs food or any assistance, please come to our house. Evryone is welcome. We’ll get through this together,” Paroz said her Facebook page.



“We can keep our community safe through kindness and readiness,” the advisory stated, emphasizing community cooperation and vigilance in the face of the approaching storm.

Municipal officials and barangay captains have also been conducting house-to-house warnings and information drives to ensure that residents are aware of evacuation protocols.

Coordination lines with the Philippine Coast Guard and Bureau of Fire Protection remain open for emergency rescue operations should the storm intensify.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Del Carmen, disaster preparedness has become part of local governance since the devastation brought by Super Typhoon Odette in 2021.

The town’s “Climate-Resilient Siargao” program, launched shortly after Odette, focuses on community-based readiness and the empowerment of barangay-level responders.

In November last year, the local government conducted a typhoon simulation drill in the island barangays of Caub, Halian, and San Fernando, testing coordination among the Municipal DRRMO, health units, and the Coast Guard. The drill aimed to assess real-time evacuation procedures, communication systems, and early warning mechanisms.

The Del Carmen MDRRMO maintains an updated list of evacuation centers and emergency hotlines for its 20 barangays, which it posted on its official social media page over the weekend.

Across Siargao and Dinagat Islands, disaster officials stress that preparedness measures — from preemptive evacuations to mangrove rehabilitation and typhoon-resilient housing — are vital to minimizing risks as Tino brings potential heavy rains and strong winds.

Classes in all levels have been suspended in Surigao del Norte , Agusan del Norte and Misamis Oriental.

In Cagayan de Oro, Mayor Rolando Uy has suspended all face-to-face classes in all levels starting Monday afternoon.

Following the Executive Order from the Office of the City Mayor, Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan announced it is suspending all face-to-face classes at all levels, including classes at its graduate schools, effective 1:30 PM Monday. An advisory from the university said it is shifting all classes to asynchronous mode.

All classes and work at the university have also been suspended for Tuesday, November 4, the university announced.

The Cagayan de Oro Water District, the city’s primary supplier of tap water, has also issued an advisory Monday, November 3, telling residents to store at least a gallon of water per person per day for three days.

The COWD said it has made emergency and recovery measures in place to protect its water pumping facilities from the storm but said their preparations may not be enough if the situation turns for the worst.

The Philippine Coast Guard station in Cagayan de Oro also suspended sea travel for all types of vessels from the port of Cagayan de Oro to Cebu, Bohol and all areas affected by the typhoon.

Also affected by the Coast Guard order is the ferry service between Balingoan, Misamis Oriental and Camiguin Island. (Chris Panganiban and Froilan Gallardo/Mindanews)