Butuan City now under a state of calamity

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews/ 10 November)— The city government of Butuan has declared a state of calamity after consecutive storms “Tino” and “Uwan” battered the city, inundating villages, damaging crops and infrastructure, and displacing thousands of families, according to the latest social media post by the Butuan City-Public Information Office.

The Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) approved the declaration of a state of calamity during its second special session on Saturday, November 9, through Proposed SP Resolution No. 17-061-2025, authored by Councilor Glenn C. Carampatana.

Butuan City Mayor Lawrence Fortun talks with the elderly “Typhoon Uwan” evacuees living in tents at the evacuation center where they temporarily sough refuge. Photo courtesy of Butuan City Public Information Office

The measure adopted the recommendation of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) under Resolution No. 2025-033.

Based on the assessment of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (CDRRMD), the twin storms caused extensive destruction to infrastructure, agriculture, and livelihoods across 33 barangays in the city.

The state of calamity declaration allows the local government to fast-track the mobilization of calamity funds, impose price controls on basic goods, and deliver immediate assistance to affected households.

As of the latest report, 44,317 residents have been affected, including 3,615 families who were forced to leave their homes. Of these, 3,496 families (12,801 persons) are now in evacuation centers, while 119 families (508 persons) are temporarily staying with relatives.

The City Social Welfare and Development Department (CSWDD) has distributed relief goods to 2,435 families, while rescue and response teams continue to monitor flood-prone and landslide-risk areas.

Initial estimates placed agricultural losses at ₱4.54 million, while 21 houses were reported damaged or destroyed.

The city government urged residents to stay alert and heed official advisories as heavy rains and strong winds are expected to persist while Severe Tropical Storm “Uwan” remains within the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

“We are intensifying our disaster-response operations to ensure timely assistance to all affected barangays,” the City Information Office said in a statement.

Even as some evacuees have begun returning home, officials warned that saturated soil and swollen rivers could still trigger flash floods and rain-induced landslides in the coming days. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)