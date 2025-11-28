Bukidnon-Davao road collapse takes toll on Northern Mindanao’s economy

Bus passengers from Davao City navigate the concrete steps built by the DPWH to transfer buses bound for Cagayan de Oro City on November 15 at Overview, Palacapao, Quezon, Bukidnon. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 28 November) – The landslide in Quezon town, Bukidnon last October 18 that collapsed a portion of the highway and rendered it impassable to vehicles has resulted in economic losses amounting to P187 million daily, or a 1.19-percent drop in Northern Mindanao’s gross domestic regional product or GDRP.

The road links Bukidnon and the rest of Northern Mindanao to Davao Region.

Director Mylah Faye Aurora Cariño of the Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDev) said that if the disruption of vehicular traffic would continue until December 31, economic losses would reach around P14.07 billion.

Cariño said this figure would even reach P48.19 billion if the repair of the damaged portion of the highway is not completed by June 30, 2026.

“The more delay, the more losses we will have,” Cariño told reporters here.

A portion of the highway in Sitio Kipolot, Barangay Palacapao in Quezon collapsed last October 18, killing an elderly couple riding a “bao-bao” when they fell into the cliff beside the road during the landslide.

The Department of Public Works and Highways in Region 10 has constructed a concrete ladder along a diversion road near the collapsed portion to assist commuters traveling from Cagayan de Oro and Davao City who have to transfer from one bus to another.

Roshelle Novie Cabrido, DPWH 10 public information officer, said only small and light vehicles can pass through the small diversion road. Big container vans and trucks would have to use the alternative routes from San Fernando, Bukidnon to Talaingod or from Kabacan, North Cotabato to Digos City and Davao.

A study made by DEPDev Region 10 said these alternative routes, which could add 60-100 kilometers to the trips, means an additional P132 million in daily travel, fuel, and logistical costs to the truckers.

“The increased fuel and logistical costs are likely to drive up consumer prices,” Cariño said.

The DEPDev study also pointed out that local vegetable vendors and farmers will incur substantial losses due to double handling of their crops, payment to porters, and damage.

The study said the damage caused by the delay in transporting high-value vegetables like carrots and lettuce would cost around P55 million a day. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)