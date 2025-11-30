Bishop Cabantan: in fight against corruption, Church should lead by example 

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 30 November) — Amid the public outcry against corruption, Cagayan de Oro Archbishop Jose Cabantan said the Church should lead in the campaign for transparency and accountably by setting an example on its finances and other economic affairs.

Cabantan said the Church should be transparent by discussing their finances and economic activities to its lay leaders and Church-based organizations.

“Corruption is not just a political issue. It is also a moral and spiritual issue and the Church should lead by setting an example,” Cabantan said.

Cabantan led 400 of its parishioners in a rally in Gaston Park here last Saturday, a day ahead of Sunday’s “Trillion-Peso March against Corruption” organized by church groups nationwide.

Archbishop Jose Cabantan of the Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro at the anti-corruption rally in Gaston Park, Cagayan de Oro City on Saturday, 29 November 2025. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Church leaders here decided to hold their version of protest on Saturday as the political rally of supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte have secured a permit to stage their activity at the Amphitheater here on Sunday, November 30.

Cabantan said the million of pesos lost to corruption means that a significant resource has been taken away from the poor who should have benefited from it.

“Justice demands more than punishment. It needs restitution by returning the wealth stolen,” he said.

Cabantan lauded former Department of Public Works and Highways official Henry Alcantara who returned P110 million of the P300 million in kickbacks he received from flood control projects in Bulacan.

The Archbishop said that is the first step for restitution. He said Alcantara’s gesture would be the first and that more of those guilty should follow suit. But Cabantan said those who engaged in corruption like Alcantara, should still be held accountable.

A seminarian arranges anti-corruption messages in Gaston Park, Cagayan de Oro City on Saturday morning, 29 November 2025. The Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro opted to participate in the “Trillion-Peso March against Corruption” a day earlier. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Cabantan also clarified the archdiocese would not join calls for “resign all.” He said the Church will not also support calls for a military junta and other extraconstitutional means.

He said the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines’ calls are “Managot ang dapat managot. Ikulong ang dapat ikulong. Isauli ang mga nakurakot” (Hold accountable those who engage in corrupt practices. Jail those who should be jailed. Return what you took).

In Iligan City, Bishop Jose Ramirez Rapadas III urged his parishioners to join the nationwide rally against corruption on Sunday, November 30 warning that the country “is nearing the breaking point” due to the corruption issue.

“We must not be complacent about it in order to help make things right,” the bishop said. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)