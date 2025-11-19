BARMM to build 100 housing units for MILF community in Lanao Norte

KAUSWAGAN, Lanao del Norte (MindaNews / 19 November) — The Ministry of Human Settlements and Development (MHSD) of the Bangsamoro Region is building 100 housing units for a Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) community in a hinterland village here.

Groundbreaking rites at the MILF’s Camp Bilal in Delabayan, Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte on Monday (17 November 2025). MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL

Member of Parliament Hadji Abdullah “Bravo” G. Macapaar, who is also commander of the MILF’s Norththwestern Mindanao Front of the Moro Liberation Front, led groundbreaking rites inside Camp Bilal in the hinterland village of Delabayan on Monday.

Macapaar said he was thankful that even though Lanao del Norte is not part of BARMM, “the community of former MILF combatants were still given a housing project.”

“We will continue to unite and sustain the gains that peace has achieved in Lanao del Norte,” he added.

Engr. Kadil A. Sulaik Jr., of the Research Development and Special Projects Bureau – Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority, said that the housing project is in support of the normalization phase of the peace process.

He said the ₱400-million housing project in the six recognized camps of the MILF is being funded under the Special Development Fund for 2023 and 2024.

The six camps are Camp Abubakar in Barira, Maguindanao del Norte; Camp Bushra in Butig, Lanao del Sur; Camp Bilal in Kauswagan; Camp Rajamuda in Pikit, North Cotabato; Camp Omar in Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao del Sur; and Camp Bad’r in Guindulungan, Maguindanao del Sur.

“To have a safe home is important for [the former rebels’] reintegration and return to normal life. This is concrete proof that the government and partner institutions will not abandon them while they transition from armed struggle to a peaceful community,” Sulaik said.

Abdul Maomit Tomawis, district engineer of the Ministry of Public works for the 2nd District of Lanao del Sur and camp coordinator for Camp Bilal, said the project is “a showcase of BARMM in terms of camp transformation initiative in cooperation with the national government.”

“The BARMM reached out not only within its core but even outside BARMM where no one will be left behind,” he said.

“This initiative is a vital step in addressing the housing needs of our people,” said Col. Bernardo Taqueban, deputy brigade commander of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry “Magbalantay” Brigade. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)