BARMM governors sign ‘unity declaration’ supporting Interim Chief Minister Macacua

Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua during his speech at the 50th anniversary of Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte on 11 September 2025. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 07 November)— The five governors of the provinces under the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) signed Wednesday a “unity declaration” of support for Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof “Sammy Gambar” Macacua.

The BARMM governors are Mujiv Hataman (Basilan), Mamintal Adiong Jr. (Lanao del Sur), Datu Tucao Mastura (Maguindanao del Norte), Datu Ali Midtimbang (Maguindanao del Sur), and Yshmael “Mang” Sali (Tawi-Tawi).

In 2023, the BARMM governors at the time formed the Governors’ Caucus in response to what they claimed was their marginalization by the regional government led by then-Interim Chief Minister Ahod Balawag “Murad” Ebrahim, chair of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

The move was widely viewed as setting the stage for a showdown with the MILF in the region’s first parliamentary elections, which have been repeatedly postponed since 2022. The MILF has formed the United Bangsamoro Justice Party as its electoral vehicle.

Ebrahim was replaced in March this year by Macacua.

“Under his (Macacua) steady and inclusive leadership, we have witnessed renewed unity, cooperation, and shared purpose in advancing peace and development across the Bangsamoro Region,” the governors’ joint statement read. “His dedication to good governance and in fostering close partnerships with local government units has strengthened our resolve to work together for the continued progress of our people.”

“Our unity is the foundation of our strength. It embodies the true spirit of the Bangsamoro—diverse in identity yet bound by a common purpose to advance peace, justice, and development for our people,” Macacua, chief of staff of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces, armed wing of the MILF, said in response to the statement.

He added that the newly passed Bangsamoro Local Governance Code is a solid framework that provides the legal structure for an “interlocked BARMM-LGU framework of governance.”

“At a time when attempts to sow division and spread disinformation challenge our collective efforts, this reaffirmed unity sends a clear message of solidarity and fight against false narratives meant to divide our people,” former BARMM Interior minister Naguib Sinarimbo said of the statement.

“United we stand for Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua. Pagpalain, Bangsamoro,” said Bangsamoro Transition Authority Deputy Speaker Baintan Ampatuan.

The governors’ statement came barely a week after the Supreme Court’s missed October 30 deadline for a new redistricting law.

The Supreme Court on September 30 declared the previous districting laws Bangsamoro Autonomous Acts 58 and 77 – unconstitutional and directed the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) to “immediately undertake by October 30, 2025 at the latest” the passage of a new law for the 32 parliamentary district seats in the first Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections “in strict compliance with the priorities and requirements provided to the Bangsamoro Organic Law, as well as the criteria laid down in this decision.”

Three bills redrawing the districts were filed at the BTA last week. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)