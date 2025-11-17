Army troopers kill suspected MSU bomber in Pagayawan, Lanao del Sur clash

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews/November 17)–The First Infantry (Tabak) Division announced Monday, November 17, that a suspected member of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group who is also a suspect in the deadly 2023 bombing inside the Mindanao State University, was killed in a series of gunfights with soldiers.

The clashes between operating troops of the 1101st Infantry (Gagandilan) Brigade and the Dawlah Islamiyah–Maute Group (DI-MG) resulted in the death of an alleged DI-MG sub-leader, the capture of two individuals, and the recovery of firearms and terrorist paraphernalia in the hinterland village of Padas, Pagayawan, Lanao del Sur, on November 14-15, 2025.

MSU students stage a protest rally on 11 December 2023 opposing the resumption of in-person classes just eight days after the bombing during a Catholic Mass at the Dimaporo Gymnasium. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

“The operating troops from ‘Gagandilan’ Brigade engaged an undetermined number of DI-MG members in two separate firefights early 2:00 o’clock in the morning Friday and Saturday afternoon for 30 minutes,” the statement said.

The killed alleged DI-MG leader has been identified as Najib Laguindab, alias Abu Jihad. The two captured individuals have been turned over to police authorities in Marawi City where they will face charges, the statement said.

Laguindab, who was part of the group that bombed the Mindanao State University in 2023, is the second suspected Maute leader killed by government forces this month.

One Army soldier was critically wounded and later succumbed to injuries during evacuation.

Seized in the aftermath of the encounter were several items, including an M16 rifle, a .45 pistol and three improvised explosive devices.

“I commend our troops for their swift and disciplined actions that led to the neutralization of Abu Jihad, a key DI-MG sub-leader, and the capture of two individuals. We deeply honor the sacrifice of our fallen comrade, whose courage and service embody the finest ideals of a soldier. The Brigade remains committed to sustained operations to secure Lanao del Sur and prevent the resurgence of DI-MG threats,” Brig. Gen. Yasser R. Bara, commander of the 1101st Infantry Brigade, said.

In his message, Maj. Gen. Yegor Rey P. Barroquillo Jr., commander of Joint Task Force ZAMPELAN and the 1st Infantry Division, saluted the fallen soldier.

“The death of Abu Jihad delivers a significant blow to the DI-MG remnants. Our soldier fought with discipline and valor. His sacrifice will not be in vain,” Maj. Gen. Barroquillo said.

On November 9, the Joint Task Group Magbalantay of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry (Magbalantay) Brigade killed a member of the DI-Maute Group in the hinterland village of Salvador, Lanao del Norte.

The 1101 Brigade, the 103rd (Haribon) Brigade in Marawi City and the 2nd Mechanized Infantry (Magbalantay) Brigade in Iligan City have been working together in efforts to dismantle bands of suspected DI-MG terrorists. (Richel V. Umel/ MindaNews)