AI facial recognition CCTV ordinance approved in Davao City

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 November) — An ordinance seeking to strengthen the public safety and border security system of the local government through the use of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) facial recognition features was passed on the third and final reading on Tuesday.

The Davao City Overland Transport Terminal during a busy day. This is among places where a CCTV camera withh AI facial recognition features will be installed. MindaNews file photo

Authored by 1st District Councilor Bonz Andre Militar, chairperson of the Committee on Information and Technology, the ordinance titled “AI-Powered Border and Public Safety Surveillance Ordinance of Davao City” will require the city government to install high-definition CCTV cameras at strategic locations, including seaports, airports, land terminals, shorelines, and other identified entry and exit points.”

During the “Pulong Pulong sa Dabawenyos” regular press conference of the City Council on Tuesday, Militar said that at least ₱40 million has been initially allocated for the project, which includes the procurement of 150 CCTV units with AI features and the necessary technology to operate the system.

He said the company that will supply the technology will be chosen through a bidding process, noting that several firms, including Davao City-based developers, have already presented their respective proposals to the local government.

According to the ordinance, the “AI facial recognition system will be designed to interface with national law enforcement databases to detect and alert authorities about individuals flagged for arrest or surveillance, thereby aiding crime prevention and counter-terrorism efforts.”

Once fully implemented, the surveillance will cover the City Hall, Sangguniang Panlungsod, and Hall of Justice; People’s Park, Magsaysay Park, and parks within the coastal area; Davao International Airport and Old Sasa Airport; Sasa Mini Pier, Davao Fishport Complex (Toril Fish Port), Santa Ana Wharf, Philippine Ports Authority, Davsam Wharf, and MaeWess Wharf.

It will also cover Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT), bus stops identified for the Davao Bus System, and private van terminals; major control points in Barangay Lasang, Barangay Sirawan, and Barangay Lacson; and sub-border control points in Barangay Eden, Barangay Malagos, Barangay Dacudao, Barangay Bunawan, and Barangay Mahayag; and other convergence areas such as public markets and night markets.

Under the ordinance, the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) has been tasked as the lead agency to implement the system.

During a special session last November 13, Angel B. Sumagaysay, PSSO head, said that AI facial recognition will be an additional tool to aid law enforcers, noting that a database will be established to store the details of “persons of interest” and that ordinary individuals need not worry, as they will not be included.

He said they are hoping the local government will implement this ordinance next year.

According to Section 8 of the ordinance, the city government will enter into data-sharing agreements with law enforcement agencies “for real-time access to updated watchlists and criminal databases, subject to strict confidentiality and purpose limitations.”

These law enforcement agencies include Davao City Police Office, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, Task Force Davao, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, National Bureau of Investigation Region-Davao, Bureau of Immigration Region 11, Philippine Coast Guard–Davao Station, Bureau of Customs Region 11, Philippine Ports Authority Region 11, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 11, and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Region 11, and other concerned agencies.

It provides that any agreements shall require legislative authority from the city council, and that “access to the system and its data shall be strictly limited to the City of Davao, in accordance with applicable data privacy, confidentiality, and security protocols.”

A fine of up to ₱5,000, imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year, or both, will be imposed upon any person who intentionally “obstructs, disables, damages, tampers with, or interferes with any AI facial recognition device, monitoring equipment, or data transmission system; unauthorized access or data breach; and unauthorized possession of surveillance data.

It also penalizes any person “who willfully evades or violates lawful security protocols at designated entry and exit points, including refusal to undergo lawful facial recognition scanning, use of falsified identities, or obstruction of inspection procedures.”

Administrative sanctions, meanwhile, will be imposed on “public officials or employees who neglect oversight responsibilities, fail to secure system data, or tolerate misuse of the AI system” in accordance with Republic Act No. 6713 or Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, and relevant civil service rules, without prejudice to criminal liability under national laws. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)