552 families hit by flooding in Butuan as ‘Uwan’ soaks Caraga

A flooded street in Barangay Sto. Nino, Butuan City on Saturday (8 November 2025). Photo from the Butuan City PIO Facebook page

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 07 November) — At least 552 families or 2,306 individuals from 17 barangays in Butuan City were affected by flooding Saturday as heavy rains brought by Severe Tropical Storm “Uwan” (international name: Fung-Wong) continued to batter the city and nearby areas, according to the city’s Public Information Office.

Floodwaters rose rapidly in Barangays Pigdaulan, Lemon, Basag, and Pianing following hours of torrential rain since Friday night.

In Pigdaulan, village chief Dindo Hidalgo appealed to residents living along creeks and riverbanks to evacuate early as water levels continued to rise.

Traffic was heavily congested along the national highway of Barangay Ampayon as flood waters continued to rise despite the light rain on Saturday.

As of 11:16 a.m., the Ampayon Road near the Rotunda and public market was not passable by small vehicles due to deep flooding, although large trucks and buses could still pass with caution. Motorists were advised to take alternative routes and to slow down because of slippery roads and ongoing clearing of fallen trees.

The Mahay–Tagabaca road remained passable but with water pooling in several sections, prompting the City Traffic and Transport Management Department to advise drivers to slow down for safety.

Floodwaters also made parts of the national highway in Barangay Sto. Niño accessible only by large vehicles, as smaller ones risked stalling in the deep water.

The city government reminded motorists not to force their way through flooded sections and to wait for waters to subside to avoid accidents.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office has placed the city under red alert to allow faster coordination among government agencies and local authorities in case of emergencies.

The city government urged residents, particularly those in low-lying and flood-prone areas, to remain on alert and to coordinate with their respective barangay officials should evacuation become necessary.

Authorities also warned of possible landslides and storm surges in upland and coastal communities. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)