55 contingents to compete in Davao’s ‘Banda Dasig’ and ‘Parada sa Pasko’

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 November) — A total of 45 contingents will join “Banda Dasig” while 10 contingents will take part in the “Parada sa Pasko,” the main highlights of the city government’s Christmas festival celebration, during the grand showdown slated for December 7.

Event organizer Harold Quibete (right) explains the activities lined up for the Pasko Fiesta 2025 of the local government of Davao during “Wednesdays Media Forum at Habi at Kape” on 26 November 2025. He was joined by Ariel Nengasco (left), chief of the Business Development and Promotions Division of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Davao. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

During the “Wednesdays Media Forum at Habi at Kape,” Harold Quibete, events organizer, announced that 27 entries will compete under the school-based category and 18 entries under the open category of “Banda Dasig,” a drum and lyre, drum and bugle, drum and bell, brass, and marching band competition featuring schools and community-based groups.

Each contingent is composed of 80 to 150 members, with participants coming from Davao City as well as neighboring areas, including Tagum City, Digos City, and the Municipality of Carmen, Quibete said.

He said the deadline for “Banda Dasig” entries closed on November 14, while registration for the “Parada sa Pasko” or the lighted float parade remains open until December 1.

Bigger prizes await winners of both competitions, according to Quibete.

The grand winners of the elementary school-based and the open categories of “Banda Dasig” will each receive ₱250,000, the second placers will get ₱50,000 each, and the third placers, ₱100,000.

All winners will receive a trophy, while each participating contingent will be awarded a consolation prize worth ₱25,000.

Special awards worth ₱25,000 each will also be given to the best conductor, best in music, best in lighting and artistic design, and best color guard.

For “Parada sa Pasko,” the grand winner will take home ₱450,000, the second placer will get ₱250,000, and the third placer, ₱150,000. All winners will get a trophy, while a consolation prize worth ₱50,000 will be given to the contingents.

According to Quibete, all continents in both events, which will be held simultaneously, will start marching around 3 p.m. from Roxas Avenue, then make a left turn to C.M. Recto Street, right turn to Rizal Street, left turn to Anda Street, and finally to San Pedro Street, where the grand showdown will take place.

These events, he said, are expected to draw 35,000 visitors.

The Pasko Fiesta, themed “Paskong Dabawenyo, Paskong Pilipino,” will open on November 27 with the “Dan-ag sa Davao ug Pag-abli sa Pasko” at 6 p.m. at Rizal Park.

Among the activities lined up for the Christmas celebration are “Panayegon sa City Hall” on December 13, and again from December 25 to 28 at the City Hall grounds; “Perya sa Pasko” at Rizal Park from December 1 to 25; grand finals of the “Koro sa Pasko” competition at the Rizal Park on December 6; Pasko Fiesta Food Market and Bazaar from December 16 to 18 at Rizal Park; and “Siyam ka Kadlawon: Misa de Aguinaldo” at San Pedro, along with “Pamainit sa Pasko” from December 16 to 24. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)