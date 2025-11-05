5 universities in Mindanao earn 100% passing rate in 2025 Nursing Licensure Exam

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 27 November) — The nursing schools of five universities in Mindanao were among the top performers in the November 2025 Philippine Nurse Licensure Examination, according to the results released Wednesday by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The Immaculate Conception Church inside the Xavier University campus in downtown Cagayan de Oro City. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro, Father Saturnino Urios University in Butuan City, Ateneo de Davao University in Davao City, and Bukidnon State University and Central Mindanao University in Bukidnon, along with 16 other schools in the Visayas and Luzon, occupied the highest spot with a 100-percent passing rate.

Of the 21 schools with a perfect passing rate, Xavier University had the most number of examinees (244). Father Saturnino Urios University had 195, Ateneo de Davao University 142, Bukidnon State University 129, and Central Mindanao University 108.

Capitol University in Cagayan de Oro had a 99.49-percent passing rate (197 out of 198 examinees), while General Santos Doctors’ Medical School Foundation earned a 99.3-percent performance (141 out of 142 examinees) to land at 7th and 10th places, respectively.

PRC administered the examination on 4 and 5 November in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Davao, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga, Cabanatuan, in the municipality of Rosales in Pangasinan, and in the provinces of Palawan and Ilocs Sur.

The examination in Cebu, Iloilo, and Tacloban was postponed to 6 and 7 November due to Typhoon “Tino”. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)