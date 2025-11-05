5 things you should know about Mindanao’s giant Rafflesia and what its rare bloom says about our forests

The 93‑centimeter Rafflesia schadenbergiana in the Allah Valley Protected Landscape, South Cotabato, November 2025. The bloom was documented by personnel from the AVPL Protected Area Management Office during routine biodiversity monitoring. Image courtesy of DENR-12

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 28 November) — When a 93-centimeter Rafflesia schadenbergiana was documented inside the Allah Valley Protected Landscape (AVPL) in South Cotabato earlier this month, the photos quickly made the rounds on social media.

For conservationists and botanists, the bloom is more than a viral curiosity. Its appearance in a Strict Protection Zone (SPZ), areas where human activity is restricted to research and monitoring, signals that pockets of old-growth or relatively undisturbed forest still survive in parts of Mindanao.

On November 25, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Soccsksargen (DENR-12) reported on Facebook that personnel from AVPL’s Protected Area Management Office recorded the bloom during routine biodiversity monitoring.

DENR-12 stated the flower’s presence indicates that forest conditions required by rare species are still intact in the area, highlighting the importance of protected landscapes in conserving Mindanao’s unique flora.

1. This flower is among the largest Rafflesia blooms recorded in Allah Valley

The 93-centimeter Rafflesia schadenbergiana documented in Allah Valley is among the largest ever recorded in the Philippines, according to measurements released by DENR-12. The monitoring team described it as the largest Rafflesia they have seen within the protected landscape.

Rafflesia schadenbergiana is endemic to Mindanao. A 2009 taxonomic review in the journal Blumea by Filipino botanist Julie Barcelona and colleagues notes that this species is one of the largest Rafflesia in the Philippines.

Philippine botanist Edwino Fernando, who has studied the country’s Rafflesia species, told Asian Scientist Magazine in 2016 that R. schadenbergiana can reach diameters of about 0.8 meters (80 centimeters).

By comparison, most other Philippine Rafflesia species, such as R. manillana and R. baletei, typically produce flowers 45 to 60 centimeters wide, while the world’s largest Rafflesia, R. arnoldii of Indonesia, can reach 1 meter in diameter.

The Allah Valley bloom, at 93 centimeters, is thus exceptionally large by Philippine standards and a rare sight even in protected areas.

2. Rafflesia spends most of its life hidden — and has no leaves, stems, or roots

Rafflesia is often called a “corpse flower,” but its biology is stranger than its nickname.

Rafflesia species are obligate parasites: they have no visible leaves, stems, or roots. Instead, the plant lives as a network of microscopic, thread-like tissue inside the stems and roots of a host vine from the grape family (genus Tetrastigma), drawing water and nutrients out of sight.

The Philippine Clearing-House Mechanism (PhilCHM), the government’s biodiversity information portal, explains that Rafflesia can remain hidden for years inside its host vine.

Only when conditions are right does it push out a bud that slowly enlarges and eventually opens into a massive flower.

Once it blooms, the show is brief. Science news site ScienceDaily notes that many Rafflesia flowers last only a few days before collapsing and rotting away.

During that time, they emit a strong odor of rotting meat, which helps attract carrion flies that carry pollen from one flower to another.

After that, the flower decays – and the parasite returns to being invisible inside the vine.

3. It disappeared from science for decades and was once feared extinct

Rafflesia schadenbergiana has had a fragile history in Mindanao. According to Barcelona and her colleagues’ 2009 review in Blumea, the species was first collected in 1882 on Mount Parág, near Mount Apo.

After that early record, the flower went unreported for more than a century, with scientists fearing it might be extinct in the wild.

But in the 1990s, Belgian botanist Pascal Lays rediscovered it in South Cotabato, in an area locally known as Sugud Ebang, near Mount Temlofung, as published in 2006 in the journal Lejeunia.

A separate population was confirmed in 2007 at the foot of Mount Kitanglad in Bukidnon, according to the same Blumea review by Barcelona and colleagues.

Filipino botanists have since documented additional Rafflesia populations in Bukidnon and other montane forests in Mindanao, building a clearer picture of where the species still survives.

In 2011, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) issued Administrative Order 2011-02, declaring a two-hectare area in Baungon, Bukidnon, as a Rafflesia schadenbergiana critical habitat under the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act (Republic Act 9147).

At the time, local media reported it as part of efforts to curb further habitat loss for the species and regulate access to known sites.

4. Most Rafflesia species are on the brink — and many live outside protected areas

The threats facing Rafflesia schadenbergiana reflect a wider crisis for the entire genus.

A 2023 global assessment published in the journal Plants, People, Planet by an international team led by botanist Pablo Malabrigo Jr. found that roughly 60 percent of the 42 known Rafflesia species face a severe risk of extinction, equivalent to a critically endangered status under IUCN criteria.

The study also estimated that about two-thirds of known Rafflesia habitats lie outside protected areas, leaving the plants highly vulnerable to deforestation, land conversion, and infrastructure development.

Coverage of the study by the University of Oxford Botanic Garden, a plant-science institution, emphasized that saving Rafflesia will require a coordinated, cross-regional approach and stronger protection of Southeast Asia’s remaining forests.

In the Philippines, even protected landscapes can only do so much. Scientists have long noted that Rafflesia flowers rely on intact host vines and stable soil conditions to survive.

Human activity, such as clearing or trampling in and around Rafflesia sites can damage buds, host vines, and the surrounding soil, according to the same 2009 review in Blumea by Barcelona and colleagues.

Conservationists stress that minimizing disturbances and maintaining protected areas are crucial for giving these rare flowers a chance to persist.

5. This single bloom is a small victory and a reminder of what’s at stake

The Allah Valley bloom is more than a botanical curiosity. DENR-12 reported that the flower was documented inside the SPZ of the AVPL, where human activity is limited to research, monitoring, and law enforcement

Its occurrence in this area indicates that at least some patches of forest remain relatively undisturbed, providing the necessary host vines and soil conditions for Rafflesia to complete its short-lived bloom.

Globally, most Rafflesia species are threatened, with many populations existing outside protected areas and vulnerable to habitat loss.

The fact that a 93-centimeter R. schadenbergiana appeared inside a protected area shows that well-managed conservation zones can support rare species, even in regions under pressure from land conversion.

Like all Rafflesia flowers, the bloom withers after a few days. Yet its brief appearance serves as a reminder that parts of Mindanao’s old-growth and montane forests still survive — and that enforcing protection measures can make a tangible difference for some of the world’s rarest plants. ( Guia A. Rebollido / MindaNews )