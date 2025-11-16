16 years on, Maguindanao Massacre journalist’s family decries broken promises

BULUAN, MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR (MindaNews/November 24)– Sixteen years have passed since the horrific Maguindanao Massacre. But for Jergin Dela Cruz-Malabanan, 31, full justice remains elusive.

Jergin is the eldest daughter of Gina Dela Cruz, a journalist for the General Santos-based newspaper Sakai News and Today, who was among the 32 murdered journalists and media workers.

Clad in black, Jergin stood behind a wall of a restaurant owned by former Governor and Congressman Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu in this town. Mangudadatu, who lost his wife and sisters in the massacre when they attempted to file his certificate of candidacy, hosted the families for a simple lunch and reunion on Saturday, November 23.

Bodies exhumed from the mass graves at the massacre site in Sitio Masalay, Barangay Salman in Ampatuan, Maguindanao in this photo taken on 25 November 2009. MindaNews file photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Facing the media, Jergin could not help but shed tears of frustration. In an emotional statement, she painted a grim picture of the state of justice in the Philippines, lamenting that despite the conviction of key perpetrators, the victims’ families remain at a disadvantage due to the power of money and influence.

“Here we are, 16 years later, and nothing has changed. So much has happened, many have died, several presidents have come and gone, but our lives remain a struggle. We are drowning in debt. Our electricity is constantly being cut off,” Jergin said.

A plea for damages and dignity

While Jergin expressed immense gratitude for the help they received in the past from individuals like former Senator Manny Pacquiao and now Congressman Mangudadatu—aid that she said saved them from starvation—she is appealing for the release of civil damages to be expedited.

She said this compensation is their only hope for them to pay off debts and experience the simple comforts denied to them for over a decade.

“I hope the release of the damages won’t take much longer because that is one of the things that will help change our lives. At least let us taste some comfort, to sleep in a cool room, to have a bed where the roof doesn’t leak,” Jergin said, holding back tears.

“I don’t want to cry anymore. It’s been 16 years, we should have moved on by now. But it is truly difficult because we have no father, no mother, we have nothing.”

On the 16th commemoration, one of her wishes today is for her to find a decent job so she can continue providing for her family.

A cycle of exploitation

One of the most painful aspects of their quest for justice is the feeling of being “used” for publicity. According to Jergin, every time the anniversary approaches, various personalities approach them promising jobs, scholarships, and livelihood.

However, a week after the commemoration, these benefactors vanish like bubbles.

“Sometimes we are just used… If you’re going to use us, please, at least give us something in return. Don’t let it just be for your benefit,” she pleaded. “Today and tomorrow, because it’s the 23rd, they are here. But after one week, they’re gone. It’s like we’ve been erased.”

As the eldest child and a teenage mother at the time of the massacre, Jergin was forced to become both father and mother to her four siblings.

“We no longer have a Papa… When my mother died, she left a baby behind. So I had a baby to take care of; I was the one who breastfed my youngest sister who was only a month old at that time,” she recounted.

The dream of finishing college remains out of reach for her and her siblings. She shared that while scholarships arrived in the past, they often lasted for only one or two years.

Consequently, even her sibling who passed a board exam cannot proceed to licensure because they never officially graduated due to financial constraints.

Tragedy continued to plague the family with the death of another sibling at nine years old due to diabetes—a loss attributed to their inability to afford insulin and proper medical care.

Today, Jergin is also worried about her own health following the enlargement of her thyroid gland due to goiter.

During the lunch gathering, Mangudadatu pledged assistance from his medical fund to help her seek treatment in either Davao City or General Santos City.

Mangudadatu led the families in prayer, emphasizing that while he has personally found the capacity to forgive, the pursuit of full justice is unfinished.

“We have forgiven them… but we are still craving and chasing justice,” Mangudadatu said, highlighting a critical gap in their closure: “There are still around 80 suspects at large.”

Safety concerns halt massacre site visit

This year’s commemoration did not take place at Sitio Masalay, Ampatuan town. Mangudadatu explained that the decision to forego the site visit was due to hazardous road conditions caused by recent landslides.

“The reason why we are not visiting the massacre site is because the condition of the road there is dangerous,” Mangudadatu said. He noted that he had consulted with the 601st Brigade regarding the route’s safety.

“The General confirmed the road condition… only one lane is passable. It is difficult, especially with a convoy of heavy vehicles. He warned the road might collapse,” Mangudadatu explained.

Mangudadatu also addressed circulating rumors regarding the potential release of former ARMM Governor Zaldy Ampatuan.

He said he is leaving the matter entirely to the wisdom of the court, citing the volume of evidence presented during the trial.

“There is already a court decision… We rely on the decision of the court,” he said. He referenced the weight of testimonies from over 100 witnesses, specifically highlighting key witnesses Lakmudin Saliao and Sukarno Badal.

Mangudadatu acknowledged the nuances in the testimonies, noting that while Badal testified Zaldy Ampatuan was not physically present at the massacre site, the court ultimately weighs the collective evidence regarding conspiracy.

“It depends on the court what their decision will be regarding Zaldy Ampatuan,” he said.

The Maguindanao Massacre remains one of the darkest chapters in Philippine history and the world’s deadliest single attack on the press.

Sixteen years later, the families continue to balance the personal journey of healing with the public fight for accountability. ( Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)