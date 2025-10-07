Upland rains trigger flash flood in Maasim

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 07 October 2025) — A sudden flash flood turned a highway in Maasim, Sarangani Province into a muddy torrent on Monday afternoon, sweeping rocks, sticks, and debris across the road and stranding travelers for hours.

Videos shared online captured the early moments of the flash flood along Purok Tinago in Barangay Poblacion. Muddy water, branches, and rocks surged onto the highway, stranding motorcycles and cars.

Residents and stranded motorists wait as Maasim MPS personnel and local responders coordinate traffic and clear debris with a backhoe along Purok Tinago, Barangay Poblacion following the October 6 flash flood. Photo courtesy of Maasim MPS.

As the torrent grew stronger, residents shouted warnings to oncoming motorists and even urged others inside nearby establishments to take shelter from the rising waters.

According to a report posted on October 6 by the Maasim Municipal Police Station (MPS), the flash flood struck around 3:40 p.m., even as the town proper experienced only light rain.

Police said the surge likely originated from the river in Barangay Bales, where heavy rain in the uplands sent water and debris coursing downstream. Vehicles, authorities said, were stranded between Kiamba and General Santos City.

Firefighters from the Bureau of Fire Protection–Maasim (BFP) and personnel from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) worked through the downpour to clear debris and assist stranded motorists.

The police said the rescue effort was carried out with support from the Coast Guard, Highway Patrol, other provincial units, and local responders.

In one video posted by Maasim resident Jhong Rocacorba Arinsulat on October 6, a backhoe can be seen clearing large rocks that had blocked the road.



“MDRRMO [and] Engineering LGU of Maasim gapaningkamot makuha ang nkabara nga dagkong bato dala sa baha nga hinungdan sa daghang stranded nga mga sakyanan (The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) and Engineering Office of Maasim are working hard to remove the large rocks carried by the flood that caused many vehicles to be stranded),” Arinsulat wrote.



By around 10 p.m., the floodwaters had receded and the highway was reopened to traffic.

Similar flash floods reportedly affected Barangays Colon, Kablacan, Kabatiol, Kanalo, and Daliao, though no injuries were recorded.

In a public advisory posted late Monday, the LGU via the Maasim Information Office’s Facebook page (MIO) announced the suspension of classes in all levels for October 7 “to ensure the safety and well-being of students and teachers.”

The following day, the LGU said its Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) team met with local agencies to assess the extent of the damage caused by yesterday’s flood and coordinate assistance for affected families.

The flash flood occurred as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting parts of Southern Mindanao. (MindaNews / Guia Rebollido)