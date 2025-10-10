UPDATES | Earthquake Information: Davao Oriental earthquake, Oct. 10, Friday

NOTE: This post will be updated as new information becomes available.

PHIVOLCS has cancelled the tsunami warning.







The City Government of Mati has issued an Executive Order suspending work and classes until further notice, through Executive Order No. 25.

𝐏𝐔𝐁𝐋𝐈𝐂 𝐀𝐃𝐕𝐈𝐒𝐎𝐑𝐘 | 𝐓𝐒𝐔𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐈 𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆

The Local Government of the City of Mati, through the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), hereby issues this TSUNAMI WARNING following the magnitude 7.6 earthquake that struck today, October 10, 2025.

𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐊 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐂𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐄𝐒 𝐀𝐓 𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐋𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐋𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄𝐁𝐘 𝐒𝐔𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐃 𝐔𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐋 𝐅𝐔𝐑𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐄.[ Executive Order No. 25 ]

All residents in coastal and low-lying areas are strongly advised to evacuate immediately to higher and safer grounds. Please remain calm, follow evacuation routes, and cooperate with authorities and response teams.



The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued a tsunami warning to 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗿, 𝗗𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗮𝘁 𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗼 𝗢𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹, 𝗟𝗲𝘆𝘁𝗲, 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗟𝗲𝘆𝘁𝗲, 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗮𝗼 𝗱𝗲𝗹 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗮𝗼 𝗱𝗲𝗹 𝗦𝘂𝗿 in an advisory 9:57 a.m.

Earthquake Information No.2

Date and Time: 10 October 2025 – 09:43 AM

Magnitude = 7.5

Depth = 020 km

Location = 07.25°N, 126.93°E – 044 km N 85° E of Manay (Davao Oriental)

Reported Intensities:

Intensity V – CITY OF DAVAO

Intensity IV – City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity V – Hinunangan, SOUTHERN LEYTE; City of Gingoog, MISAMIS ORIENTAL; Nabunturan, DAVAO DE ORO; City of Davao, CITY OF DAVAO; Santa Maria, DAVAO OCCIDENTAL; City of Kidapawan, COTABATO; Alabel, and

Malungon, SARANGANI; City of Koronadal, and Tupi, SOUTH COTABATO

Intensity IV – City of Cebu, CITY OF CEBU; Sulat, EASTERN SAMAR; Abuyog, Alangalang, Dulag, and Hilongos, LEYTE; Hinundayan, Silago, and Sogod, SOUTHERN LEYTE; Kalilangan, City of Malaybalay, and San Fernando, BUKIDNON;

City of Cagayan De Oro, CITY OF CAGAYAN DE ORO; City of Digos, Magsaysay, and Matanao, DAVAO DEL SUR; M’lang, and Magpet, COTABATO; Glan, Kiamba, Maitum, and Malapatan, SARANGANI; Banga, Polomolok, and

Tampakan, SOUTH COTABATO; City of General Santos, CITY OF GENERAL SANTOS; Columbio, and Palimbang, SULTAN KUDARAT; City of Cabadbaran, AGUSAN DEL NORTE; City of Surigao, SURIGAO DEL NORTE; City of Bislig, SURIGAO DEL SUR

PHOTOS: Toril Fish Port, Davao City

Earthquake Information No.1

Date and Time: 10 October 2025 – 09:43 AM

Magnitude = 7.6

Depth = 010 km

Location = 07.09°N, 127.09°E – 062 km S 77° E of Manay (Davao Oriental)

Source: PHIVOLCS-DOST