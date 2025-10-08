UNICEF: Child marriage persists in Bangsamoro

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 8 October) — Premarital relationships or pregnancies outside of marriage, which are considered haram (forbidden) in Islamic teachings, and poverty are among the major drivers that perpetuate child marriage in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), particularly in Tawi-Tawi and Sulu where respondents were interviewed for a UNICEF study.

A young Bangsamoro mother tends to her child. Photo courtesy of UNICEF

The 80-page study by the United Nations Children’s Fund entitled “Understanding Factors Driving Child, Early, and Forced Marriage and Unions” also cited the weak enforcement of Republic Act 11596 or the “Act Prohibiting the Practice of Child Marriage,” passed in 2022, why “Child, Early, and Forced Marriage and Unions” (CEFMU) continue to jeopardize the future of thousands of children in the region.

The study involved around 100 respondents from Bongao, Tawi-Tawi and Jolo, Sulu, when the latter was still part of the BARMM. The Supreme Court excluded Sulu from the Bangsamoro region in a ruling issued in September 2024.

In the BARMM, poverty, conflict-related displacement, emergencies related to natural hazards and calamities, and social norms and traditional beliefs exacerbate the problem, the study, launched Tuesday and furnished to MindaNews, noted.

The research, commissioned by UNICEF and conducted by ThinkPlace Philippines, aims to address critical gaps in understanding child marriage in the BARMM by exploring community norms and motivations. UNICEF commissioned the report with support from the Australian Government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Globally, the Philippines ranks 12th in terms of absolute number of child marriages, with one in six girls married before they turn 18, the legal age in the country, UNICEF data showed. It noted that in the country, 14% of women aged 25–49 were first married before age 18, and 2% before age 15. In the BARMM, the prevalence is estimated at 15% before age 18 and 2% before age 15.

In 2021, the Bangsamoro Women Commission estimated that 88,600 girls had been married before turning 18. A survey conducted by Plan International and the Women’s Refugee Commission revealed that for every 100 girls in BARMM, 15 are married before age 18, while two are married before age 15 — figures higher than the national average.

These findings underscore that legislation alone is not enough to end the practice, UNICEF said, referring to RA 11596.

While child marriage is justified as permissible under Islamic teachings, particularly after puberty, early marriage is seen as a way to avoid what is considered haram, such as premarital relationships or pregnancies outside marriage, the study said.

“It’s embarrassing to be seen together. That’s what happened to me, he came to our house to eat because we went to the same school, and my uncle caught us. Many neighbors saw us, so to avoid gossip, we decided to get married,” a female respondent from Tawi-Tawi was quoted as saying.

“In Muslim culture, for example, if people see a man and a woman dating and their parents find out, it becomes a big deal because rumors have a huge influence here. People will start saying, ‘So-and-so is with someone.’ These rumors bring shame to the parents, so to avoid embarrassment for the family, they arrange for the two to get married,” a local official said.

Some families facing economic hardship also viewed child marriage as a means to alleviate financial burdens, with dowries providing immediate economic relief. “This is particularly evident in underserved communities where limited access to education, livelihood opportunities, and basic services leaves families with few alternatives,” the study stated.

CEFMU places children, especially young girls, at risk of losing their right to education, being forced into adult responsibilities before they are ready. At the same time, early pregnancy among girls further compounds their risk to health, safety and overall well-being, UNICEF said in a statement.

“Every girl deserves the chance to grow into adulthood with dignity, health, and hope. Child marriage and early unions can interrupt education, compromise health, and place girls in roles they are not yet ready for, including motherhood,” said Patricia Lim Ah Ken, UNICEF Philippines Child Protection head.

She added that UNICEF stands with communities of every faith and tradition to protect girls and uphold their right to choose their future.

The key recommendations of the study include keeping girls in school by expanding scholarships and alternative learning systems for those at risk of dropping out; supporting families economically through livelihood and women’s empowerment programs so marriage is not seen as the only option; and working with religious and community leaders to challenge harmful norms and promote child rights. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)