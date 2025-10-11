Two clans in Basilan end decade-old conflict

Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman. MIndaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 11 October) – Two clans in Al-Barka, Basilan on Thursday held a reconciliation ceremony to formally end a prolonged conflict that had led to deaths on both sides.

Several members of the Lajid and Jakilan clans attended the event held in Barangay Magcawa, Al-Barka officiated by Gov. Mujiv Hataman, who mediated the talks.



“This conflict has been going on for the past ten years, which even included the death of the former mayor,” Gov. Hataman, referring to the late mayor of Al-Barka, Darussalam Lajid, said in a phone interview.

Hataman said peace and progress go hand in hand, and that Basilan could never be at peace for as long as these two families were in conflict.



Called Pagsulut si Antara (Yakan for reconciliation), the ceremony was witnessed by stakeholders from the community, provincial officials, the military, and police.



Lajid was the mayor of Al-Barka at the time of his death. He was shot dead in Zamboanga City on December 6, 2021. Mujib Jakilan was the vice mayor then. The town’s incumbent mayor, Jaydeefar Lajid, is the son of the slain mayor.

The conflict between the two clans continued even after the elder Lajid’s death.

In May 2024, the 101st Infantry Brigade tried to settle the pagbanta or clan war (known as rido among Meranaws) between them through a peace covenant, but the conflict persisted.

Hataman said he has also facilitated the settlement of similar conflicts last month, but noted that the one between the Lajid and Jakilan clans proved to be the worst.



Richard Falcatan, provincial information officer, said they were able to settle pagbanta in Sumisip and Tuburan towns as part of the province’s peace program. He called the settlement a “triumph of dialogue over discord.”



On September 15, Tuburan Mayor Durie Kallahal forged an an amicable settlement between Junaid Amin and Samira Amin. Both parties voluntarily agreed to resolve their differences peacefully, prioritizing the well-being of their families and the broader community.



Kallahal praised the Amins for their maturity and willingness to seek common ground.



“This settlement is a testament to the power of understanding and unity. By choosing peace, Mr. Junaid and Ms. Samira have set an inspiring example for Tuburan’s residents,” the mayor said.

Former Maluso mayor Hanie Bud said, “These are all part of Governor Hataman’s effort to have a peaceful province, to profile the families having conflicts. So he directed the Council of Elders to think of solutions to solve the conflicts.”(Frencie L. Carreon/MindaNews)