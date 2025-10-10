Tsunami alert raised anew after magnitude 6.9 quake in Davao Oriental

MindaNews / 10 October – The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued a tsunami warning after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit Manay, Davao Oriental Friday night.

It was the second temblor to rock Manay after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the same area on Friday morning.

The tremor which occurred at 7:12 p.m. on Friday was located 36 kilometers southeast offshore of Manay with a depth of 10 kilometers.

Residents in the coastal of Davao Oriental, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur were “strongly advised” to evacuate to higher grounds or move farther inland.

Phivolcs forecast that the first tsunami waves, expected to be more than one meter above the normal tides, will arrive between 7:12 and 9:12 pm Friday. “The waves may continue for hours,” it added.

Phivolcs also issued a tsunami warning after the magnitude 7.4 earthquake but called it off after a few hours. (MindaNews)