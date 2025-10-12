Tago-La Paz Bridge in Surigao del Sur still passable after magnitude 6.2 quake

Tago Mayor Jelio Val C. Laurente (R) has declared the Tago-La Paz Bridge safe for vehicle passage based on the assessment by the DPWH. Photo courtesy of LGU-Tago

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 12 October) – The Tago-Lapaz Bridge connecting Tandag City to the southern part of Surigao del Sur remains passable by vehicles after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Saturday night off Cagwait town, officials said.

Tago Mayor Jelio Val C. Laurente made the announcement after the Department of Public Works and Highways found no defects during their structural integrity assessment and declared it safe for all vehicles.

Motorists, however, were advised to exercise caution when passing through the bridge. Vehicles must cross one at a time under the supervision of traffic enforcers, while light vehicles must not stop on the bridge.

Unloaded six-wheeler trucks may pass subject to inspection, while heavy and fully loaded trucks need to seek alternate routes or await further clearance.

The Tago-La Paz Bridge is one of the province’s primary bridges and currently the only way in and out of Tandag City to the south after the Gamut-Tago Bridge was closed following the magnitude 7.4 and magnitude 6.9 earthquakes off Manay, Davao Oriental on Friday.

Laurente, meanwhile, announced the continued suspension of face-to-face classes until Monday to ensure the safety of students and staff as aftershocks are expected to continue.

Residents of Surigao del Sur and parts of Mindanao were jolted by a magnitude 6.2 earthquake that occurred off Cagwait at 10:32 p.m. Saturday.

The tremor was felt at varying intensities in neighboring Davao Region and other parts of Mindanao. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology did not issue a tsunami warning but advised the public to brace for aftershocks.

Surigao del Sur lies close to the Philippine Trench, one of the country’s most active earthquake zones. A magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit Hinatuan town on December 2, 2023. (Queenie Casio/MindaNews with reports from Chris V. Panganiban)