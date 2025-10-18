Surigao del Sur mayor says no to large-scale illegal mining

Mayor Ronnie Martizano of Barobo, Surigao del Sur during the interview in his office. MindaNews photo by CHRIS V. PANGANIBAN, SR.

BAROBO, Surigao del Sur (MindaNews / 18 October) – Barobo Mayor Ronnie Martizano said he remains resolute in his stance against large-scale illegal gold mining operations, particularly those using heavy equipment near riverbanks.

“My stand is absolute — not to allow illegal mining near the riverbanks,” Martizano, who has received death threats, said in an interview at his office on Friday, October 17.

Martizano said illegal mining using backhoes and other earth-moving equipment surged in 2022, following his departure as the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Officer (MENRO) to run, unsuccessfully, for vice mayor. He won as mayor in the last election.

His win, he said, came without resorting to vote-buying.

Tandag Bishop Raul Dael hailed Martizano’s victory as a sign of a shifting political climate in the country.

“This is proof that the people can no longer be bought,” Dael said during the culmination of the Season of Creation 2025 in Barobo on October 11. His message, later posted on the Diocese of Tandag’s social media page, said “the most powerful now is not the government, not the politicians, but the people themselves.”

Martizano said several illegal mining operations — allegedly backed by well-financed groups and employing Chinese workers — have ignored multiple cease-and-desist orders, including three from Surigao del Sur Governor Johnny Pimentel and two from his office.

The mayor also issued a show cause order for these operations.

“I’m sorry, but your mayor is pro-environment,” he said, adding he has received threats warning of an ambush outside his home.

Martizano noted that even during his time as MENRO, he opposed illegal operations by Chinese financiers who were initially granted special permits but barred from using heavy equipment.

He warned that backhoes and other machineries used in illegal mining will be confiscated and turned over to the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) in Surigao City.

The mayor also disclosed that four mining companies have pending Mineral Production Sharing Agreement applications with the MGB. However, their plans to operate open-pit mines have been met with strong opposition from local officials.

Martizano, however, has allowed small-scale tunnel mining provided they are done far from the riverbanks to support local livelihoods. He also allowed gold panning in the rivers for as long as there will be no gold flushing activities.

He is also pushing for a long-term shift from small-scale mining to agriculture, citing vast arable lands in Barobo’s countryside.

“As their mayor, I will try my best to uplift the lives of my constituents if they choose to shift to farming,” he said, adding he plans to negotiate with landowners to open idle lands for cultivation. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)