Sultan Kudarat to leverage pop culture in Kalimudan fest for global recognition

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 8 October) — In a province often celebrated for its quiet mountains, mysterious caves, and lush bird sanctuaries, Sultan Kudarat is about to make itself heard far beyond Mindanao.

A huge crowd gathers at the festival grounds in Sultan Kudarat during the Kalimudan Festival 2024. Last year’s celebration drew an estimated 450,000 attendees, highlighting the event’s growing popularity. Photo courtesy of Sultan Kudarat Provincial Tourism Office

The Kalimudan Festival, coinciding with the province’s 52nd founding anniversary on November 22, is set to blend its traditional cultural performances with globally-recognized celebrity appearances.

This year, the event features pop stars such as SB19, a Filipino pop group known across Asia, and Sandara Park, who first began her career in the Philippines before joining the South Korean pop group 2NE1.

SB19 will headline the opening ceremonies on November 26, while Park will close the festival during the Foundation Anniversary program on November 22.

The lineup also includes BGYO, another nationally recognized P-pop group, and an ABS-CBN Kapamilya Celebrity Caravan, which will showcase local celebrities.

According to Sultan Kudarat Gov. Datu Pax Ali S. Mangudadatu, the festival’s new approach aims to elevate the local experience to a world-class platform.

“Tradition and culture will still be the center of our festival, but this time we want to bring our traditions and culture on stage for the world to see,” he said during a livestream on his official Facebook page on October 6.

The governor said the festival is part of a broader effort to highlight Sultan Kudarat’s cultural richness, natural attractions, and emerging talents to both national and international audiences.

“Sultan Kudarat is full of talented people and beautiful places. The Kalimudan Festival is the best time to showcase this – not just in our country, but to the world,” he added. He pointed out past local representatives, such as Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Top 6 finalist Chelsea Fernandez, as evidence of the province’s growing visibility.

The Kalimudan Festival’s prominence has rapidly increased in recent years. In 2024, there were an estimated 450,000 attendees, including visitors from neighboring regions.

Mangudadatu expressed confidence that this year’s festival’s blend of tradition and pop culture will attract a global audience, further elevating Sultan Kudarat’s profile internationally. (Guia Rebollido / MindaNews)