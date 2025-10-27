Student tip leads to rescue of vulnerable wild ducks

GENERAL SANTOS CITY ( MindaNews / 27 October ) –A Facebook post selling three Philippine ducks (Anas luzonica) for ₱1,800 each led to an unusual but successful wildlife rescue in M’lang last week, thanks to a local student noticed the post and reported it to authorities.

The Facebook Marketplace post included a photo of the birds and a caption inviting buyers, which read: “Try lang kung may gusto sa wilduck or dakit may available pa (If you are looking for a wild duck or dakit, there are still some available).”

Authorities acted quickly, with the alert prompting a joint operation between the DENR-12 Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) Cotabato, the M’lang Municipal Police, the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Matalam, and the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 12 (RACU 12).

Three Philippine ducks (Anas luzonica) seized in M’lang, Cotabato, after a student reported an online sale. The birds are now under the temporary custody of the M’lang Municipal Police while authorities continue their investigation into illegal wildlife trade. Image courtesy of DENR 12 / Facebook

The entrapment was coordinated by the Cotabato Provincial Cyber Response Team (CPCRT-RACU 12) which led to the arrest of the online seller on October 23 along the National Highway in Barangay Bagontapay.



The seller was apprehended for violating the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act or RA 9147, which prohibits trading or keeping wildlife without proper permits, in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 or RA 10175.

According to DENR-12, the Philippine duck is endemic to the Philippines and listed as “Vulnerable” under DAO 2019-09, the Updated National List of Threatened Philippine Fauna and Their Categories.



This means its population is declining and the species faces a high risk of becoming endangered if threats such as habitat loss, hunting, and illegal trade are not addressed.

Under Republic Act 9147, trading, collecting, or keeping wildlife without proper permits is punishable by imprisonment of six months and one day to one year and/or fines ranging from ₱1,000 to ₱100,000.

“The confiscated ducks are currently under the temporary custody of the M’lang Municipal Police Station for safekeeping while further investigation is underway,” said CENRO Matalam in an October 24 report.

Authorities emphasized that reporting suspicious online wildlife sales is essential to protecting the country’s native species. (Guia A. Rebollido / MindaNews)